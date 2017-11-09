Eagles DT Tim Jernigan signs contract extension

With the Philadelphia Eagles on their bye week, Howie Roseman and the Birds' front office did some work, agreeing to a four-year contract extension with DT Tim Jernigan, the team announced on Thursday.

The deal is reported to be for $48 million, with $26 million in guarantees, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Jernigan was acquired by the Eagles via trade with the Baltimore Ravens prior to the 2017 NFL Draft. The Eagles sent their third-round pick to the Ravens for Jernigan and their third-round pick, which was 20 picks later. In other words, the Eagles simply moved back in the third round to acquire Jernigan. With that pick, the Eagles eventually drafted CB Rasul Douglas, who has been a positive contributor for the Eagles so far in his rookie season.

In nine games, Jernigan has 17 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and seven tackles for loss. While those stats are underwhelming, Jernigan has been a disruptive force on the interior of the Eagles' defensive line, which has spearheaded the Eagles' top-ranked rush defense in 2017. He also has quality sack celebrations:

Jernigan is now signed through the 2021 season.

