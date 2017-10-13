Eagles NFL
062917JordanHicks Winslow Townson/AP

Linebacker Jordan Hicks is expected to be back for the Eagles Week 7 game against Washington.

October 13, 2017

Eagles expect LB Jordan Hicks to be ready for Redskins game

Plus updates on Maragos, Smallwood, Darby, and Jones

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Wendell Smallwood Ronald Darby Chris Maragos Sidney Jones Jordan Hicks
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

With the outcome of Thursday night's game against the Cardinals still very much in doubt, the Eagles defense, which had been spectacular up until that point, returned to the field for the second half without middle linebacker Jordan Hicks.

Hicks, who apparently suffered an ankle injury at some point during the first half, had been ruled out for the remainder of the game. Making fans worry even more was the fact Hicks had been dealing with an ankle injury for a couple weeks and even missed a few practices because of it. 

Luckily, the third-year player's absence didn't cost the Eagles, thanks in large part to stellar play from linebackers Nigel Bradham and Mychal Kendricks en route to a 28-23 win in Charlotte.

On Friday, a day after the Birds improved to an NFC-best 5-1, Eagles fans got some more good news.

"Jordan's going to be OK," head coach Doug Pederson told the media during his day-after press conference. "We'll expect him this next week in practice."

As for some of the other injured Eagles... 

•  S Chris Maragos (knee) left the game in the fourth quarter and did not return. According to Pederson, the special teams ace will need further evaluation (likely an MRI) before any further decisions are made about his status for the Redskins game.

•  RB Wendell Smallwood (knee) missed his second straight game on Thursday night. Pederson said he probably won't be ready to go in practice when the team returns from its long weekend, but would need to be re-evaluated in a few days. He will again likely be a game-time decision in Week 7.

•  CB Ronald Darby (ankle) likely won't be ready to return against Washington, but he's getting closer, according to Pederson. The team still doesn't have a concrete return date, as he's not likely to practice next week. 

You can watch Pederson's full press conference below:

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Tattoos

Tattoos

Here's how you can get a $31 tattoo on Friday the 13th

Wine

wine

Your best wine buys for $60, Halloween edition

Eagles

101117_Hicks-Panthers_AP

Eagles vs. Panthers: Predictions, betting lines and TV/radio broadcast info

Sleep

nightmare bunny

The likely reason you get nightmares – and tips to try preventing them

Escapes

Limited - Iberostar Jamaica

$909 & up -- Jr. Suite: Iberostar Jamaica Escape incl. Air

 *
Limited - Fall in Paris travel deals

$995 & up -- Paris 3-Night Christmas Season Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Havana ooh na na Half of my heart is in Havana ooh-na-na

$299 & up -- 4-Day Roundtrip Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.