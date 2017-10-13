Eagles expect LB Jordan Hicks to be ready for Redskins game

With the outcome of Thursday night's game against the Cardinals still very much in doubt, the Eagles defense, which had been spectacular up until that point, returned to the field for the second half without middle linebacker Jordan Hicks.

Hicks, who apparently suffered an ankle injury at some point during the first half, had been ruled out for the remainder of the game. Making fans worry even more was the fact Hicks had been dealing with an ankle injury for a couple weeks and even missed a few practices because of it.

Luckily, the third-year player's absence didn't cost the Eagles, thanks in large part to stellar play from linebackers Nigel Bradham and Mychal Kendricks en route to a 28-23 win in Charlotte.

On Friday, a day after the Birds improved to an NFC-best 5-1, Eagles fans got some more good news.

"Jordan's going to be OK," head coach Doug Pederson told the media during his day-after press conference. "We'll expect him this next week in practice."

As for some of the other injured Eagles...

• S Chris Maragos (knee) left the game in the fourth quarter and did not return. According to Pederson, the special teams ace will need further evaluation (likely an MRI) before any further decisions are made about his status for the Redskins game.

• RB Wendell Smallwood (knee) missed his second straight game on Thursday night. Pederson said he probably won't be ready to go in practice when the team returns from its long weekend, but would need to be re-evaluated in a few days. He will again likely be a game-time decision in Week 7.

• CB Ronald Darby (ankle) likely won't be ready to return against Washington, but he's getting closer, according to Pederson. The team still doesn't have a concrete return date, as he's not likely to practice next week.

You can watch Pederson's full press conference below:

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports