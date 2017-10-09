Eagles fan may regret this bet if Nelson Agholor stays hot

Nelson Agholor's rookie and sophomore seasons in Philadelphia were pretty rough, the main reason being that he, like most Eagles receivers, couldn't hang onto the football. This drew the ire of many fans, myself included.

Through the team's first five games this season, however, it feels like we have a new Nelson. He's currently second on the team in receiving yards (266) and first in receiving touchdowns (3), which includes this beautiful 72-yarder from Sunday's home win against the Cardinals.

It remains to be seen if Agholor can maintain his hot start. If he does, however, @PhillyTheKid215 might want to start figuring out how he's going to pay the 300-plus people who have retweeted him so far, or delete this before it's too late.

Currently, Agholor is on pace for 851.2 yards and 9.6 touchdowns this season, so it's not completely out of the realm of possibility that he reaches 1,000 yards and 10 scores.

Cross your fingers that he does, because then apparently we all get $20 and access to a random dude's social security number.