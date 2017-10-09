Eagles NFL
100817-NelsonAgholor-AP Michael Perez/AP

Philadelphia Eagles' Nelson Agholor celebrates as he scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Philadelphia.

October 09, 2017

Eagles fan may regret this bet if Nelson Agholor stays hot

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Nelson Agholor Twitter
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Nelson Agholor's rookie and sophomore seasons in Philadelphia were pretty rough, the main reason being that he, like most Eagles receivers, couldn't hang onto the football. This drew the ire of many fans, myself included

Through the team's first five games this season, however, it feels like we have a new Nelson. He's currently second on the team in receiving yards (266) and first in receiving touchdowns (3), which includes this beautiful 72-yarder from Sunday's home win against the Cardinals.

It remains to be seen if Agholor can maintain his hot start. If he does, however, @PhillyTheKid215 might want to start figuring out how he's going to pay the 300-plus people who have retweeted him so far, or delete this before it's too late.

Currently, Agholor is on pace for 851.2 yards and 9.6 touchdowns this season, so it's not completely out of the realm of possibility that he reaches 1,000 yards and 10 scores.

Cross your fingers that he does, because then apparently we all get $20 and access to a random dude's social security number.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Car Accident

10062017_Laura_Brooks_BH

As their daughter lay comatose, family raises questions about police investigation

Eagles

100917CarsonWentz

Carson Wentz was outstanding on third down, with gifs and stuff

Television

05_072017_Stock_Carroll.jpg

John Oliver takes passing shot at Philly's 'Rocky' statue on 'Last Week Tonight'

Entertainment

Sam Smith art from Live Nation

Just Announced: Sam Smith to perform in Philly this coming July

Escapes

Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Savannah Parks Squares

Fall Deals in Savannah, Save up to 45%

 **
Limited - Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Fall Hotel Deals, Save up to 60%

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.