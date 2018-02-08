Eagles fans face delays in getting home on SEPTA

February 08, 2018
Hundreds of thousands of fans leaving the city on public transit after watching the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl parade can expect delays as they head for home.
Outbound service on the 11 lines in service on SEPTA's Regional Rail on Thursday began around 2 p.m.
After the parade ended, huge numbers of riders were being assigned to queues corresponding to their Regional Rail, which led to some confusion, according to Philly.com. Trains were set to run on intervals of every half-hour or hour, depending on the line.
Some riders tweeted that they had been waiting in line outside for as long as two hours.
Thanks @SEPTA for making us stand outside in the freezing cold for 2 hours waiting for a train at 30th Street😡😡😡— Barb_M (@phillygirl0713) February 8, 2018
What’s going on with your trains? Been outside in line for an hour and a half and not moving.— junglegirl (@junglegirl) February 8, 2018
A tweet from another rider claimed that things apparently got testy on one Trenton line train.
"The Eagles' post-parade has officially devolved – fight breaks out on Septa train to Trenton. One dude has black eye and there are no more "Fly Eagles Fly" chants," wrote the user, who goes by the Twitter handle @CRedRojo.
The Eagles’ post-parade has officially devolved — fight breaks out on Septa train to Trenton. One dude has black eye and there are no more “Fly Eagles Fly” chants.— Christian Red (@CRedRojo) February 8, 2018
Some riders applauded SEPTA for their preparations ahead of parade day and for their work coordinating service and controlling the crowds, while others gave feedback for next time.
Hey! Solid work today @SEPTA_SOCIAL! Lots of people, and few issues. Thank you!— Doug Black Jr. (@dougblackjr) February 8, 2018
My mom drove up from Florida just for the @Eagles Super Bowl parade & we had the BEST time! Shout out to the awesome fans, @PhiladelphiaGov & @SEPTA for making everything from the trains to the walking to the standing & waiting easy & fun! #SuperBowlChamps #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/dHIC3QEksw— Tina (@mom23kdz) February 8, 2018
If you all are taking feedback - the morning set up I felt worked great. Lots of helpful info. The afternoon set up leaves a lot to be desired. Not enough info, unclear directions for departure, and the line needs more trash cans— Mickey Maley (@museumandcoffee) February 8, 2018
The last Regional Rail trains will move out of Center City around 9:30 p.m., excluding the Airport line, which will operate hourly between Philadelphia International Airport and 30th Street Station for the rest of the service day.
On the subways, service to all stops on the Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines will resume at 7 p.m., but rides will remain free for the rest of the day, SEPTA said.
SEPTA had closed a number of subway stops in anticipation of the festivities to streamline transit for paradegoers.
Service to all #SEPTA MFL and BSL stations will resume at 7 p.m. Rides are still free on MFL and BSL for the rest of today’s service day.— SEPTA MediaRelations (@SEPTANews) February 8, 2018
Regular service to all #SEPTA City Trolley stations will resume at 7 p.m.— SEPTA MediaRelations (@SEPTANews) February 8, 2018
SEPTA announced around 3:30 p.m. Thursday that it had shut down the stop at Cecil B. Moore Avenue along the Broad Street Line. Instead, the transportation authority recommended riders use the Girard Avenue or North Philadelphia stations as alternatives.
Trains began resuming service to the station around 5 p.m.
BSL: Southbound service will bypass Cecil B Moore Station until further notice due to congestion. Passengers may board/exit at Girard or North Philadelphia Station.— SEPTA (@SEPTA_BSL) February 8, 2018
SEPTA kept open 13th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line, but they encouraged paradegoers to avoid using the congested stop if they could help it.
SEPTA also said some westbound trains will skip 8th Street Station to help prevent congestion there.
MFL: Select westbound trains will bypass 8th Street Station due to congestion. Expect delays of up to 10 minutes.— SEPTA (@SEPTA_MFL) February 8, 2018
The Walnut-Locust stop on the Broad Street line was closed because of overcrowding around 10 a.m., but reopened around 1 p.m.
On the trolleys, service will resume to all stops around 7 p.m.
Twenty-seven buses were also detoured for the parade.
See more information on SEPTA's service for parade day here.
Eastbound service on PATCO resumed on a modified schedule early Thursday afternoon after it had been only running westbound service in the morning. Westbound service ran on a modified schedule on Thursday afternoon.
SERVICE UPDATE: We have resumed modified EB to NJ at this time. Riders can only board at 9th/Locust station. Trains are departing approximately every 8 minutes. Trains will only be stopping at Broadway, Ferry, Woodcrest and Lindenwold.— PATCO (@RidePATCO) February 8, 2018
Service in both directions will be back on a normal schedule by Thursday night. Expect normal service to return by 7:30 p.m. on westbound trains and 8:09 p.m. for eastbound trains.
PLEASE NOTE: Normal weekday service is expected to resume at 7:30PM Westbound and 8:09PM Eastbound.— PATCO (@RidePATCO) February 8, 2018