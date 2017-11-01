Eagles fans in central Pa. will be out of luck this weekend

Calling all Eagles fans who will be in Harrisburg on Sunday afternoon: You'll want to make plans to see the Eagles game in a bar.



Otherwise, you're out of luck.

The Eagles' upcoming matchup with the Denver Broncos is on CBS (most Eagles games air on FOX). But NFL rules mandate that Harrisburg's local affiliate, WHP, air the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans game instead.

Both games air at 1 p.m., and WHP has to carry Ravens games when Baltimore's away games air on CBS, LancasterOnline reported.

Customers of Comcast Lancaster, the largest cable provider in Lancaster County, won't be able to see the game, either.

The Eagles are 7-1, seeking a seventh straight win and just traded one of its three fourth-round draft picks in 2018 for a bruising Pro Bowl running back in Jay Ajayi.

So it may sting a little for fans who receive an unpleasant surprise when they flip on their TV.

But those planning to watch in the Philly area need not worry. The game will be televised here on CBS3.