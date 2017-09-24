Eagles 7, Giants 0: First-half observations

Now that we're past the "What are they going to do during the national anthem" part of the game, the 1-1 Philadelphia Eagles and 0-2 New York Giants played some football. After two quarters, the Eagles hold a 7-0 lead.

Observations:

• LeGarrette Blount is alive! On an 18-play, nine-minute, 34-second drive, Blount carried five times for 33 yards and a TD, while running through tackles and looking a lot like the player the Eagles hoped he would be when they signed him this offseason. Wendell Smallwood also got it going in the first half, running with a purpose. He rushed 7 times for 34 yards.

• On that aforementioned drive, Doug Pederson went for it twice on fourth down. The first time was in his own territory, the second time on fourth and goal from the Giants 1. Obviously, the Eagles converted both times.

• Later, from the Giants' 43-yard line, the Eagles went for it on 4th and 8, but Carson Wentz was sacked.

Prediction: We only hear about the one that didn't go right.

• The Eagles' woes at LG continue. Chance Warmack looked shaky early, giving up an ugly sack to Giants DT Jay Bromley, who bulled his way to Carson Wentz, nearly registering a safety. Stefen Wisniewski replaced Warmack mid-way through the second quarter. The Eagles have a musical chairs thing going on there.

• Rasul Douglas made a huge play in the first half, intercepting a pass intended for Brandon Marshall. Douglas (6'2, 209) is a good matchup against Brandon Marshall (6'5, 232).

• Wentz's deep ball continues to miss the mark. On a second-quarter drive that eventually resulted in a turnover on downs, Wentz missed a wide open Alshon Jeffery for what would have been a TD with an on-target throw.

Wentz's numbers were pedestrian otherwise. He's 8 of 12 for 71 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT. He also had a clutch run on 3rd down to extend the Eagles' TD drive.

• Add Darren Sproles to the injury list. Sproles went down with what initially looked like a knee injury, but was later revealed to be a wrist injury. His return is questionable.



• The Eagles defense continues to play well, particularly against the run. The Giants rushed 8 times for 7 yards in the first half. They seem willing to give up passes underneath and making tackles, with a thin secondary.



• The Eagles goal line stand to close the half was obviously some big-time football.

• It will be Giants ball to start the second half.

