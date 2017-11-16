Eagles NFL
111617DougPederson Michael Perez/AP

The Eagles still get to play the hapless Giants one more time.

November 16, 2017

Eagles have easiest remaining schedule among their biggest NFC threats

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles schedule
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

A common thing I've heard this week is something along the lines of, "We're really going to see what the Eagles are made of over the next four weeks, when they face the Cowboys, Seahawks, and Rams," who of course are three playoff contenders in the NFC.

While it's true that the Eagles' schedule does become more difficult over the next four weeks, the Eagles have it pretty easy in comparison to the rest of their biggest threats in the NFC.

MORE ON THE EAGLES: Recap: Eagles chat with Kempski | Week 11 NFL picks | Cowboys injury issues put Eagles' success, despite injuries, into perspective | Brandon Brooks: We’ll be ready to roll Sunday night against the Cowboys | Chill Moody breaks down Eagles’ 1988 song ‘Buddy’s Watchin’ You’ on its 29th anniversary | Eagles vs. Cowboys: Five matchups to watch

Here's a look at the remaining schedules for the NFC's division leaders, in order of their current seeds if the season ended today:

(1) 
Eagles 
(8-1) 		(2)
 Vikings 
(7-2) 		(3) 
Saints 
(7-2) 		(4)
 Rams 
(7-2) 
At Cowboys (5-4) Rams (7-2)Redskins (4-5) At Vikings (7-2) 
 Bears (3-6) At Lions (5-4) At Rams (7-2) Saints (7-2)
 At Seahawks (6-3) At Falcons (5-4) Panthers (7-3) At Cardinals (4-5)
 At Rams (7-2) At Panthers (7-3) At Falcons (5-4) Eagles (8-1)
 At Giants (1-8) Bengals (3-6) Jets (4-6) At Seahawks (6-3)
 Raiders (4-5) At Packers (5-4) Falcons (5-4)At Titans (6-3)
 Cowboys (5-4) Bears (3-6) At Bucs (3-6) 49ers (1-9)
 TOTAL: 31-32 (.492)TOTAL: 35-29 (.547) TOTAL: 36-30 (.545) TOTAL: 39-25 (.609) 


While we'll at it, here's a look at the top four contenders for wildcard spots. (Apologies to the Lions and Packers who are also 5-4, but are not as big a threat to the Eagles as the Falcons or Cowboys.)

Panthers
(7-3) 		Seahawks
(6-3) 		Falcons
(5-4) 		Cowboys
(5-4) 
BYE Falcons (5-4) At Seahawks (6-3) Eagles (8-1) 
 At Jets (4-6) At 49ers (1-9) Buccaneers (3-6) Chargers (3-6)
 At Saints (7-2) Eagles (8-1) Vikings (7-2) Redskins (4-5)
 Vikings (7-2) At Jaguars (6-3) Saints (7-2) At Giants (1-8)
Packers (5-4) Rams (7-2) At Bucs (3-6) At Raiders (4-5)
 Buccaneers (3-6) At Cowboys (5-4)At Saints (7-2) Seahawks (6-3)
 At Falcons (5-4) Cardinals (4-5) Panthers (7-3) At Eagles (8-1)
 TOTAL: 31-24 (.566)TOTAL:  36-28 (.563)TOTAL: 40-24 (.625) TOTAL: 34-29 (.540) 


So if we lined them all up in order from hardest remaining schedule to easiest remaining schedule, it would look like this:

 TeamRemaining opponents' combined record 
 Falcons40-24 (.625) 
 Rams39-25 (.609) 
 Panthers31-24 (.566) 
 Seahawks36-28 (.563) 
 Vikings35-29 (.547) 
 Saints36-30 (.545) 
 Cowboys34-29 (.540) 
 Eagles31-32 (.492) 


*If you're of the opinion that the Lions or Packers are more threatening contenders than the Falcons or Cowboys, you're wrong, but just FYI, the Lions' remaining opponents' combined record is 28-35 (.444), while the Packers' is 33-31 (.516).

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Dogs

Charlie Dog

Dog left for dead outside Philly rec center making strides

Eagles

111517CarsonWentz

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Five matchups to watch

Psychology

100217EaglesFans

Does sports betting hurt traditional 'fandom?'

Fitness

Ugly Sweater Run

Bring out the tacky winter wear for annual Ugly Sweater Run

Escapes

Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1128 & up -- Iceland: 3-Night Getaway in Spring w/Air

 *
Limited - Carnival Caribbean Cruise

$489 -- Weeklong Caribbean Cruise on Carnival

 *
Limited - Tuscany and Milan Italy

$649 -- Tuscany & Milan Vacation incl. Flights & Car Rental
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.