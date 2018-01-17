Eagles injury report: Birds are healthy, devastating season-ending injuries aside

The Philadelphia Eagles are pretty far from "healthy," as they lost lost Carson Wentz, Jason Peters, Jordan Hicks, and Darren Sproles for the year. However, based just on their current 53-man roster, there were no unknown injuries on the first day of practice as Birds came out of their divisional round playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons relatively unscathed.

• LB Dannell Ellerbe, did not practice (hamstring): The only player to miss practice on Wednesday was Ellerbe (hamstring), who also missed the first practice of the week in preparation of the Falcons.

A week ago, rookie cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) was listed as questionable. He landed on the inactive list, though that may have been his fate even if 100 percent healthy. He was a full participant in practice today.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• QB Carson Wentz: The MVP award was going to be given to either Tom Brady or Carson Wentz, so obviously, the loss of Wentz cannot be overstated. Filling in for Wentz, of course, has been the much-maligned Nick Foles.

• LT Jason Peters: Peters tore his ACL and MCL against the Redskins. Halapoulivaati Vaitai has filled in and has struggled at times.

• LB Jordan Hicks: Hicks wasn't off to his best season this year when he went down with a ruptured Achilles. Still, it's a big loss for the Eagles' defense, though the Eagles have adapted.

• RB Darren Sproles: Sproles was lost for the season with a torn ACL. On the field, Sproles was the Eagles' most well-rounded running back, as he can run inside, run outside, be a weapon in the passing game, and he was easily the team's best back in pass protection. Obviously, because of his small size, however, Sproles has been never been used as a 'workhorse' type of back, but he was typically on the field in the Eagles' most crucial situations. He was also the team's primary punt returner.

• K Caleb Sturgis: Sturgis was placed on IR with a quad injury suffered Week 1 against the Redskins. He was replaced by Jake Elliott.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• RB Dalvin Cook: Cook was off to a great start in his rookie season, as he had 74 carries for 354 yards (4.8 YPC) and 2 TDs in his first four games before being lost for the season with a torn ACL. Cook also chipped in 11 receptions for 90 yards (8.2 YPC).

A highlight reel:



That guy would've looked good in Eagle green in the second round, huh? Cook's replacements have been Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon, which has not stopped the Vikings from pounding the run, as we noted in our matchups to watch.

• LG Nick Easton: Easton broke his ankle and is done for the season. In his absence, the Vikings have re-shuffled their OL, moving RT Mike Remmers to LG, with second year pro Rashod Hill filling in at RT.



