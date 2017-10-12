Eagles NFL
072817JordanHicks Chris Keane/AP, File

Eagles LB Jordan Hicks.

October 12, 2017

Eagles LB Jordan Hicks leaves Panthers game with ankle injury

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jordan Hicks Charlotte Carolina Panthers
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

When the Eagles came out of the locker room for the second half against the Carolina Panthers, there was one noticeable absence – linebacker Jordan Hicks.

According to the Eagles, Hicks suffered an ankle injury in the first half and will not return to the game.

No word yet on whether it's the same ankle Hicks had injured earlier in the season, but we'll keep you posted as more information becomes available.

On the other side, Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly left the game and is being evaluated for a concussion. 

Follow our live updates post for the latest news.

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin

mullin@phillyvoice.com

