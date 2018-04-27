2018 NFL Draft open thread: Live updates/analysis of second and third rounds

The Philadelphia Eagles will (probably) make their first pick on Day 2 of the 2018 NFL Draft Friday night, after trading out of the first round on Thursday.

Here's a place for you to discuss the first round as it unravels. If you haven't already bookmarked our extensive seven-round Eagles draft board, you're a terrible person and I hate you it's not too late.

Earlier in the week, we took a look at 20 players who could make sense for the Eagles in the second round.

Will the Eagles make a pick this time around? Will they trade back again and accumulate even more picks? Will they trade a player already on the roster? Will someone troll the Dallas fans? Join us here to discuss.