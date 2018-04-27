April 27, 2018

2018 NFL Draft open thread: Live updates/analysis of second and third rounds

By Jimmy Kempski
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium.

The Philadelphia Eagles will (probably) make their first pick on Day 2 of the 2018 NFL Draft Friday night, after trading out of the first round on Thursday.

Here's a place for you to discuss the first round as it unravels. If you haven't already bookmarked our extensive seven-round Eagles draft boardyou're a terrible person and I hate you it's not too late.

Earlier in the week, we took a look at 20 players who could make sense for the Eagles in the second round.

Will the Eagles make a pick this time around? Will they trade back again and accumulate even more picks? Will they trade a player already on the roster? Will someone troll the Dallas fans? Join us here to discuss.

How does Birds' first-round draft haul compare to similar trades in recent years? | A look at what the other NFC East teams did in the first round | 20 players who make sense for the Eagles in the second round 

Eagles seven-round draft board | 2018 draft picks

