April 28, 2018

2018 NFL Draft open thread: Live updates/analysis of Day 3

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
042618_NFL-Draft-Pick_usat Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

A look inside AT&T Stadium during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Philadelphia Eagles made their first pick of the 2018 NFL Draft on Friday night, after trading out of the first round on Thursday. They've got four picks left on Day 3 of the draft, so they've still got the majority of their work left ahead of them.

Here's a place for you to discuss the final four rounds as they unravel. If you haven't already bookmarked our extensive seven-round Eagles draft boardyou're a terrible person and I hate you it's not too late.

Earlier in the day, we took a look at 20 players who could make sense for the Eagles on Day 3 of the draft.

Will the Eagles make all their picks or will Howie continue making deals? What positions will the Birds target? And can they find a gem in the late rounds of their first draft as Super Bowl champs? Join us here to discuss.

RELATED: Eagles seven-round draft board | 2018 draft picks

MORE: In Goedert, Eagles fans have a Dallas they can actually root for | 20 players who make sense for the Eagles in the fourth round | A look at what the other NFC East teams did on Day 2 | How does Birds' first-round draft haul compare to similar trades in recent years?

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia 2018 NFL Draft

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

20 players who make sense for the Eagles in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft
042818KalenBallage

Fundraisers

PHOTOS: The eighth annual Cooper Red Hot Gala
Carroll - 2018 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

Eagles

In Goedert, Eagles fans have a Dallas they can actually root for
042818_Dallas-Goedert_usat

Feuds

It's one angry man versus his angry neighbors in Yorktown
02262018_Yorktown_controversy

Movies

Your ultimate guide to free outdoor movie screenings in Philly
Movies in Clark Park

Courts

Family sues Upper Dublin School District, alleging discrimination against disabled son
04262018_Sandy_Run_MS.jpg

Escapes

Limited - Taj Mahal India

$2099 -- India & Nepal: Two-Week Escorted Journey w/Flights
Limited - Tokyo Japan

$2099 -- Japan Weeklong Guided Tour w/Bullet Train & Flights
Limited - Granada

$1299 -- 6-Night Journey through Southern Spain w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.