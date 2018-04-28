2018 NFL Draft open thread: Live updates/analysis of Day 3

The Philadelphia Eagles made their first pick of the 2018 NFL Draft on Friday night, after trading out of the first round on Thursday. They've got four picks left on Day 3 of the draft, so they've still got the majority of their work left ahead of them.

Here's a place for you to discuss the final four rounds as they unravel. If you haven't already bookmarked our extensive seven-round Eagles draft board, you're a terrible person and I hate you it's not too late.

Earlier in the day, we took a look at 20 players who could make sense for the Eagles on Day 3 of the draft.

Will the Eagles make all their picks or will Howie continue making deals? What positions will the Birds target? And can they find a gem in the late rounds of their first draft as Super Bowl champs? Join us here to discuss.