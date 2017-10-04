Eagles lose a receiver, sign a receiver

The Philadelphia Eagles had a player poached off their practice squad today, when they lost wide receiver Bryce Treggs to the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday.

Treggs had a great training camp with the Eagles this offseason, followed by a preseason in which he was fifth in the NFL with 12 receptions and 13th in receiving yards, with 131. Yes, we're talking preseason stats. Ultimately, the Eagles gave the No. 5 receiver spot to second year pro Marcus Johnson.

Treggs appeared in nine games for the Eagles a season ago, catching 3 passes on 12 targets for 80 yards. He was making just $255,000 on the Eagles practice squad.

After losing Treggs, the Eagles quickly signed receiver Rashard Davis to the practice squad. Davis' appeal to the Eagles is undoubtedly his punt return skills. At James Madison University in 2016, Davis had 15 punt returns for 426 yards (28.4 per return) and 4 TDs. A highlight reel:



The Eagles got a brief, one-week look at Davis near the end of the preseason, but was waived at 53-man cutdowns. With Darren Sproles done for the season, Davis could be called up to the 53-man roster if Kenjon Barner, Sproles' replacement at punt returner, were to be injured.

