Eagles NFL
100417RashardDavis Michael Noble Jr./AP

Rashard Davis was in Eagles camp this offseason.

October 04, 2017

Eagles lose a receiver, sign a receiver

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Bryce Treggs Rashard Davis
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles had a player poached off their practice squad today, when they lost wide receiver Bryce Treggs to the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday.

Treggs had a great training camp with the Eagles this offseason, followed by a preseason in which he was fifth in the NFL with 12 receptions and 13th in receiving yards, with 131. Yes, we're talking preseason stats. Ultimately, the Eagles gave the No. 5 receiver spot to second year pro Marcus Johnson. 

Treggs appeared in nine games for the Eagles a season ago, catching 3 passes on 12 targets for 80 yards. He was making just $255,000 on the Eagles practice squad.

After losing Treggs, the Eagles quickly signed receiver Rashard Davis to the practice squad. Davis' appeal to the Eagles is undoubtedly his punt return skills. At James Madison University in 2016, Davis had 15 punt returns for 426 yards (28.4 per return) and 4 TDs. A highlight reel:


The Eagles got a brief, one-week look at Davis near the end of the preseason, but was waived at 53-man cutdowns. With Darren Sproles done for the season, Davis could be called up to the 53-man roster if Kenjon Barner, Sproles' replacement at punt returner, were to be injured.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

100417BruceArians

Eagles vs Cardinals: Five matchups to watch

Lists

National Vodka Day

On National Vodka Day, a definitive ranking of six 'base' liquors

Politics

U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy

Report: Pro-life Pennsylvania rep. urged abortion in extramarital affair

Colleges

Temple university campus Liacouras

Temple student dies after fall from dorm building

Escapes

Limited - Savannah Parks Squares

Fall Deals in Savannah, Save up to 45%

 **
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Fall Hotel Deals, Save up to 60%

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.