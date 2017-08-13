Eagles may have long-term stability at cornerback, at a high cost

During the 2016 offseason, it was clear that the Philadelphia Eagles were looking to find long-term stability for their quarterback position. From 2009 to 2016, the Eagles had six different quarterbacks start on Week 1 of the season. They were Donovan McNabb, Kevin Kolb, Michael Vick, Nick Foles, Sam Bradford, and Carson Wentz. Only the NFL doormat Cleveland Browns started more Week 1 quarterbacks during that span.

The answer to stability at quarterback was Wentz, who the team acquired for the not-so-cheap price of two first round picks, a second round pick, a third round pick, a fourth round pick (they also got a fourth round pick back), as well as Byron Maxwell and Kiko Alonso.

At cornerback, the Eagles have had similar extreme instability, as they will have their ninth different starting cornerback combination in 11 years:

Eagles Week 1 starting corners CB1 CB2 2017 (projected) Ronald Darby Jalen Mills 2016 Leodis McKelvin Nolan Carroll 2015 Byron Maxwell Nolan Carroll 2014 Cary Williams Bradley Fletcher 2013 Cary Williams Bradley Fletcher 2012 Nnamdi Asomugha Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie 2011 Nnamdi Asomugha Asante Samuel 2010 Asante Samuel Ellis Hobbs 2009 Asante Samuel Sheldon Brown 2008 Asante Samuel Sheldon Brown 2007 Lito Sheppard Sheldon Brown



Like they did at quarterback last offseason, this offseason the Eagles put heavy resources toward fixing the cornerback position long-term, spending a second-round pick on Sidney Jones, a third round pick on Rasul Douglas, and then trading Jordan Matthews and a third-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for Ronald Darby.

As a result, the Eagles' top four cornerbacks (from a long-term perspective) have an average age of 22 years old, as well as an average of 3.25 years left on their contracts.

Player Age Years left on contract Sidney Jones 21 4 Rasul Douglas 21 4 Jalen Mills 23 3 Ronald Darby 23 2 AVERAGE 22 3.25



"It's kind of a unique opportunity to have a bunch of young corners at that position," said Howie Roseman, shortly after the Eagles announced the trade on Friday. "When you look around the league, it is a corner-deficient league. It's hard to find those guys. It's hard to find guys who have been solid starters in this league, who can play at a high level. Teams that have them aren't really ready to move them. When you get them, you need a bunch of them. It's something that we felt, as well as the quarterback position, offensive line, defensive line, you can never have enough of those guys."

Like with Wentz a year ago, there's certainly no guarantee that this group of young corners will eventually become a position of strength, and it's perhaps even likely that the Eagles will continue to struggle there in 2017. What the Eagles do at least have there now is legitimate reason for optimism that they have found a long-term fix.

