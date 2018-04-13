Eagles mock draft roundup: Inching closer edition

On Thursday, with the draft just two weeks away, we published our fourth Philadelphia Eagles-only mock draft of the offseason. Today we'll take a peek around at some of the national guys and see who they have going to the Birds at 32nd overall. Spoiler: The Eagles' picks are all over the map.

Derrius Guice, RB, LSU (Mel Kiper, ESPN)

Philadelphia's second-round pick goes to the Browns from the Carson Wentz trade (I think GM Howie Roseman & Co. are just fine with that), while its third-round pick is in the Bills' hands as a result of the Ronald Darby-Jordan Matthews swap from last year. Hear me out on a running back with the last pick in the first round: A knee injury caused Jay Ajayi to drop in the 2015 draft, and while he impressed after the midseason trade from Miami, I don't think we can automatically slot him in as the Eagles' top back for the next five years. Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood and Donnel Pumphrey are also on the roster, but none are as talented as Guice, who I think can be a much better pass-catcher than the LSU offense allowed him to be. Guice would add to an already-loaded offense.

#JimmySays: Mel gets it.

Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama (Todd McShay, ESPN)

The Super Bowl champions don't have many holes on their roster. Harrison is a talented free safety with excellent size and good speed. He'd be another nice matchup piece for a strong Eagles defense.

#JimmySays: Sure, I can see that, especially with the Eagles' lack of depth at safety.

Derrius Guice, RB, LSU (Josh Norris, Rotoworld)

It is difficult to find a real need on the Eagles. Linebacker is one spot, due to potential free agents and injuries in 2018. But with LeGarrette Blount (gone), Jay Ajayi nearing the end of his rookie deal and a tight cap, why not add a great running back talent like Guice?

#JimmySays: Josh gets it.

The Eagles won the Super Bowl with a committee approach at RB last season. Guice gives them an every-down runner who flashed his enormous potential when he was healthy in 2016.

#JimmySays: Mmhmm.

Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame (Bucky Brooks, NFL.com)

The Eagles have the luxury of taking the best player available at the bottom of the first round. McGlinchey is a rock-solid edge blocker with experience playing left and right tackle.

#JimmySays: McGlinchey's stock has been all over the map. Should he fall here, that would be a perfectly cromulent pick, but I don't see that happening with a player like him at a premium position.

Just a one-year starter, but what a year it was! Jackson led the FBS with 8 interceptions, displaying excellent instincts and ball skills. He struggled a bit at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he has good size and length to make plays on the ball late in routes.

#JimmySays: I love Jackson's game, but how many outside corners can you throw on the pile?

Jaire Alexander, CB, Virginia Tech (Peter Schrager, NFL.com)

The world champs add a talented cornerback to an already strong defensive backfield.

#JimmySays: He's the type of confident corner Jim Schwartz likes, and he can play the slot, so he makes sense, but I think there will be better slot corners available at 32 if the Eagles want one.

Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State (Chad Reuter, NFL.com)

Losing Trey Burton in free agency and releasing Brent Celek leaves the Eagles without a couple key TEs from last season. Goedert has great potential to be a difference maker -- especially in a situation where he'll be working with Zach Ertz.

#JimmySays: Previously, I did not think it was a good use of resources to draft a tight end in the first round. I've since relented on that (reasoning here).

Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina (Adam Rank, NFL.com)

You need to feel pretty good when your biggest need is to replace the backup tight end who just signed with the Bears. All right, you could probably go offensive line, but it would be so much more fun to take Hurst. And good news: He played baseball, so he's probably able to throw the ball.

#JimmySays: I like Hurst's game, but he'll be 25 years old by the start of the season. Pass.

Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina (Will Brinson, CBS)

The Eagles have a ton of options here and can certainly go best player available, but it wouldn't be a terrible idea to grab a tight end as a replacement for Trey Burton.

#JimmySays: Bad Will. I just said he's going to be 25.

Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma (Pete Prisco, CBS)

He has the versatility that the Patriots love from their down player. Bryan would be a perfect fit for the Patriots.

#JimmySays: Yes, this is what was written after the pick.

Justin Reid, S, Stanford (Ryan Wilson, CBS)

Malcolm Jenkins is entering his 10th NFL season and Reid could be groomed as his eventual replacement. These are good problems to have for the defending Super Bowl champs, who ranked No. 7 in pass defense last season.

#JimmySays: And in the short term, he can play in the slot. Reid would be a great fit.

Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon (Chris Trapasso, CBS)

The run on offensive linemen continues with Crosby, a compact, athletic left tackle to ultimately replace Jason Peters.

#JimmySays: I like Crosby quite a bit, and think this pick would make sense. Others don't view Crosby as a first round pick.

Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado (Jared Dubin, CBS)

The Eagles built on the strength of their front seven by trading for Michael Bennett, but they lost corner Patrick Robinson to New Orleans. Oliver slides in and replaces his role in the defense.

#JimmySays: Like with Josh Jackson above, Oliver is an outside corner, and I don't see where you fit another one of those on the roster.

The Eagles need to start thinking about life after Jason Peters, and Williams gives them a talented player to develop into a starter at tackle. If he ultimately proves unable to handle the position, he'd be a fine long-term starter inside. Not a bad Plan B for a first-round pick.

#JimmySays: I can't wrap my head around the idea of Williams sliding all the way to pick No. 32, but we'll see.

Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama (Tank Williams, Yahoo)

If the Eagles lost the Super Bowl, people would still be talking about how bad Tommy Boy carved up that defense. Evans’ playmaking ability in the run and pass game should help improve that defense so Philadelphia can continue to Fly Eagles Fly!

#JimmySays: Plenty have mentioned the Eagles' defense getting carved up in the Super Bowl.

Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado (Albert Breer, CBS)

The Eagles are another team whose balanced roster gives them the chance to pluck the best available guy, and not pass on a corner with Oliver’s potential in this spot.

#JimmySays: I'm all for "best player available," but again, where are you fitting another outside corner on the roster?

