Eagles' Nick Foles publishing memoir on Super Bowl run, Christian faith

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is making the most of his astounding comeback from the brink of retirement to Super Bowl LII MVP.

Barely two months after securing the Eagles' first Lombardi Trophy, Foles is already planning to release a memoir on his transformative experience.

Christian publisher Tyndale announced Wednesday it will publish, "Believe It: My Journey of Success, Failure and Overcoming the Odds" on June 26. All proceeds from the memoir will support Christian charities and humanitarian causes around the world.

“I really didn’t expect to be writing a book at this point in my life,” Foles said in a statement. “But I’m excited about the opportunity to tell my story and share my faith. Ever since the Super Bowl, people have been wanting to hear about how we got there and what it was like, which is a big part of the story, but I also want to be transparent about the struggles I’ve gone through in my life and my career. There’s so much pressure right now—especially with social media—to always look like we’re perfect, but we’re not. At least I’m not, and I think it’s important to be open and honest about that, because it’s in those moments of weakness when we grow the most."

Foles, who took over for Carson Wentz after season-ending ACL injury, has shown a level of personal candor that's rarely found among hyper-competitive professional athletes. He's already expressed his intent to become a pastor when his playing days are done and believes this book will serve as a stepping-stone to future humanitarian work.

“Besides the opportunity to tell my story, I’m excited about being able to help some people in need through this project," Foles added.

An Austin native, Foles became a star at the University of Arizona before he was selected by the Eagles in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft. He excelled in Philadelphia before a broken collarbone ended his season in 2014 and the team dealt him to the former St. Louis Rams, where he struggled.

A comeback with former Eagles head coach Andy Reid in Kansas City positioned him for a return to Philadelphia after the 2016 season. He started the final three games last season in place of Wentz and led the Eagles through the playoffs with an eye-popping statline, culminating with a 373-yard, three touchdown performance against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

He also caught the touchdown pass on what instantly became the most historic play in Philadelphia sports: The Philly Special.

Foles will participate in a national media and book-signing to promote the new memoir when it's released this summer.