Lane Johnson hopes to rebound from probably his worst game as a pro against Justin Houston in 2013.

September 14, 2017

Eagles notes: Lane Johnson looks for better outcome vs. Justin Houston than when he was a rookie

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

In the Philadelphia Eagles loss to the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2013, Chiefs edge rusher Justin Houston wrecked the game. On the night, Houston had 7 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 3 batted passes, a forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, and 5 total hits on the quarterback. 

It was something of a "Welcome to the NFL" moment for Lane Johnson, a rookie at the time who took the brunt of Houston's abuse. A quick sampling:

Johnson acknowledged that Houston got the best of him that day.

"I think it made me a better player," he said. "I know it made me a better player. You go and watch the tape from my rookie year to where I am now, it's not the same person."

Houston still plays LOLB, which means that he'll once again primarily be going up against Johnson.

"I'm a better player than I was my rookie year, so that'll be a good matchup," Johnson said.

***

In our first look at newly signed rookie kicker Jake Elliott at practice yesterday, Elliott attempted seven field goals in succession with Doug Pederson lingering behind him.

The results:

Distance Good? 
 33Good 
 36Good 
 39Good 
 42Good 
 45Good 
 49Good 
 52Good 


That would be 7/7. #Analysis.

Elliott was on the Bengals' practice squad when the Eagles poached him, a rarity for a kicker. Because he was on the Bengals' practice squad, the Eagles did not have the luxury of giving him a tryout before they signed him to their active 53-man roster.

***

On Wednesday, a reporter challenged Fletcher Cox, saying he didn't do much of a dance after his scoop and score TD against the Redskins Week 1. Cox was asked if he regretted not making more of his opportunity.

Cox: "I did do a dance."

Reporter: "You did like a little strut. Do you have something (better) planned? Do you have something else?"

Cox: "You don't know how to dance. You don't know how Michael Jackson dances."

Apparently, Cox was doing the Thriller dance.

Jimmy Kempski

