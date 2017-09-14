Eagles notes: Lane Johnson looks for better outcome vs. Justin Houston than when he was a rookie

In the Philadelphia Eagles loss to the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2013, Chiefs edge rusher Justin Houston wrecked the game. On the night, Houston had 7 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 3 batted passes, a forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, and 5 total hits on the quarterback.

It was something of a "Welcome to the NFL" moment for Lane Johnson, a rookie at the time who took the brunt of Houston's abuse. A quick sampling:

Johnson acknowledged that Houston got the best of him that day.

"I think it made me a better player," he said. "I know it made me a better player. You go and watch the tape from my rookie year to where I am now, it's not the same person."

Houston still plays LOLB, which means that he'll once again primarily be going up against Johnson.

"I'm a better player than I was my rookie year, so that'll be a good matchup," Johnson said.



***

In our first look at newly signed rookie kicker Jake Elliott at practice yesterday, Elliott attempted seven field goals in succession with Doug Pederson lingering behind him.

The results:

Distance Good? 33 Good 36 Good 39 Good 42 Good 45 Good 49 Good 52 Good



That would be 7/7. #Analysis.

Elliott was on the Bengals' practice squad when the Eagles poached him, a rarity for a kicker. Because he was on the Bengals' practice squad, the Eagles did not have the luxury of giving him a tryout before they signed him to their active 53-man roster.

***

On Wednesday, a reporter challenged Fletcher Cox, saying he didn't do much of a dance after his scoop and score TD against the Redskins Week 1. Cox was asked if he regretted not making more of his opportunity.

Cox: "I did do a dance."

Reporter: "You did like a little strut. Do you have something (better) planned? Do you have something else?"

Cox: "You don't know how to dance. You don't know how Michael Jackson dances."

Apparently, Cox was doing the Thriller dance.

