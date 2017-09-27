Eagles offense top 10 in a high number of stats

On the eye test, the Philadelphia Eagles' offense has looked "OK" through three weeks this season. They are improved in comparison to last season, but certainly have plenty of room to improve, as they've left quite a few plays on the field.

Still, in taking an early peek at offensive team statistics through three games, the Eagles are in the top 10 in a lot of offensive categories, which we'll enumerate here:

Eagles offense Stat Rank Points per game 25.7 10 Yards per game 372.0 9 Yards per play 5.4 T-10 First downs/game 23.3 3 3rd down percentage 49% T-3 Time of possession 34:12 1 Passing yards/game 252.7 10 % of pass attempt resulting in 1st down 37.9% 10 Rushing yards/game 119.3 9 Rushing yards/attempt 4.5 T-7 % of rush attempts resulting in first downs 25% 8

The above snapshot shows that the Eagles' offense has been efficient moving the football, gobbling up a high number of first downs, while keeping the defense fresh by staying on the field longer than any offense in the NFL. In the process, they're 10th in points per game, and ninth in yards per game.

Yet, the city of Philadelphia's construction of a rocket designed to fire Doug Pederson into the sun because he went for it on 4th and 8 continues.

