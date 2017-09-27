Eagles offense top 10 in a high number of stats

September 27, 2017
On the eye test, the Philadelphia Eagles' offense has looked "OK" through three weeks this season. They are improved in comparison to last season, but certainly have plenty of room to improve, as they've left quite a few plays on the field.
Still, in taking an early peek at offensive team statistics through three games, the Eagles are in the top 10 in a lot of offensive categories, which we'll enumerate here:
|Eagles offense
|Stat
|Rank
|Points per game
|25.7
|10
|Yards per game
|372.0
|9
|Yards per play
|5.4
|T-10
|First downs/game
|23.3
|3
|3rd down percentage
|49%
|T-3
|Time of possession
|34:12
|1
|Passing yards/game
|252.7
|10
|% of pass attempt resulting in 1st down
|37.9%
|10
|Rushing yards/game
|119.3
|9
|Rushing yards/attempt
|4.5
|T-7
|% of rush attempts resulting in first downs
|25%
|8
The above snapshot shows that the Eagles' offense has been efficient moving the football, gobbling up a high number of first downs, while keeping the defense fresh by staying on the field longer than any offense in the NFL. In the process, they're 10th in points per game, and ninth in yards per game.
Yet, the city of Philadelphia's construction of a rocket designed to fire Doug Pederson into the sun because he went for it on 4th and 8 continues.
