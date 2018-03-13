Eagles players, fans react to departure of tight end Brent Celek

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles tight end Brent Celek was released by the team Tuesday afternoon as the organization continues clear up cap space by tomorrow's deadline.

The 11-year-veteran was with the Eagles through three coaching regimes and made his left his on the city of Philadelphia like few professional athletes in recent history. In fact, Celek was the longest tenured Philly athlete across all four sports.

After hearing the news of Celek's release, several Eagles took to Twitter to pay their respects and recognize his contributions on the field and in the locker room.









But the biggest show of support (apart from Jason Peters on Instagram) came from Eagles fans and media who have covered Celek over the years.









































It's not clear whether Celek will retire or whether he plans to catch on with another team. Regardless of his decision, he'll forever be a legend in Philadelphia.