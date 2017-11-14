Eagles power ranking roundup after Week 10

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Birds ranked:

The Eagles have the highest win total projection in the NFL, according to FPI. As long as they can protect the football, there's no reason to think the victories can't keep coming. Philadelphia lost the turnover battle just once this season, in a Week 2 loss to the Chiefs.

#JimmySays: With a stat like that, you'd think the Eagles have some kind of massive turnover advantage, but they're 'only' +6 in that department, to my surprise.

It was a bye week for the best team in pro football (including the CFL). So what could derail these Eagles, who have stormed out to an 8-1 start? Probably not the running game, which was thought to be a problem in preseason but is now a certifiable strength. The secondary's getting back a healthy Ronald Darby, who's been out since dislocating his ankle in Week 1, so probably not that group, either. And probably not the offensive line, which has played well despite losing its top player ( Jason Peters, out for the season with MCL and ACL tears). That leaves the Cowboys, who will be without Ezekiel Elliott for at least the first matchup between Dallas and Philly in Week 11, and who are already three games back in the standings. We'll see.

#JimmySays: The Eagles have indeed managed to overcome a lot of obstacles this season.

Something to keep in mind: Carson Wentz has thrown a touchdown on 7.9 percent of his passes this season. Only 46 quarterbacks in NFL history (and only five this century) have finished a season with a better percentage than that. That basically means it’s dangerous to project Wentz’s current pace for the rest of the season, because some regression is coming. All that said, he’ll be just fine and should be in the MVP race right until the end.

#JimmySays: Sooooooo, more rushing touchdowns on the way then?

They come off their bye with a big division game on the road against the Cowboys on Sunday night. If they win that, the division title is almost a lock.



#JimmySays: Yep.

Already 3-0 in NFC East, Philly can put virtual lock on division crown - and put another nail in Cowboys' coffin - by winning at Dallas Sunday.

#JimmySays: Eagles opened as three point favorites, by the way.

The Eagles return from their bye rested and clearly feeling good about themselves. They play Sunday night at Dallas against the Cowboys, who will be without Ezekiel Elliott and have key injuries at other positions. The Eagles have a great opportunity to all but wrap up the division title, which is already a near certainty.

#JimmySays: This is also correct. Even if Dallas wins Sunday night, the division is still very much in the Eagles' command.

