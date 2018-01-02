January 02, 2018

Eagles power ranking roundup after Week 17

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
010218DougPederson Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Which way is this season going?

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are (See our version of power rankings here!). However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've promised many power rankings, you'll read it and like it. 

Here's where people around the country have the Birds ranked after their meaningless loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the regular season finale.

ESPN: 9th

Having Nick Foles at quarterback instead of the injured Carson Wentz has the Eagles lagging in the rankings, although one insider had them sixth -- ahead of the Panthers, Rams, Falcons and Jaguars.

"I think the defense is better than what people give it credit for," this insider said. "I don't feel like they are really explosive on offense. Jay Ajayi is, but I don't see it from the receiving corps. I don't think [Alshon] Jeffery is much of a threat as a playoff receiver."

The insiders thought the Eagles could win one playoff game at home, but probably not two. One insider called them the rare top seed that could lose to a 6-seed.

"I still think they can get to the NFC Championship Game, but at the end of the day, it is going to come down to Foles," one insider said. "There is going to be a prove-it moment for Foles and I just don't know if he can deliver. That falls into the category again with Jared Goff and Blake Bortles, and the positive is that those teams can all run the ball. It's just hard to bank on Foles when the big moments come."

#JimmySays: I agree that Jeffery is unlikely to be much of a factor, as we pointed out last week.

NFL.com: 7th

Eagles fans are not going to enjoy seeing their team plummet further, but even this ranking might be too high. Nick Foles didn't play much Sunday, but when he did, he didn't exactly remind fans of Carson Wentz, or even A.J. Feeley. The good news here is that Philly's front seven is better than that of either the Panthers or Falcons, and that group received much-needed rest. As did Jay Ajayi. Perhaps Philadelphia can ride coordinator Jim Schwartz's defense and the running game in the Divisional Round. Got to make your kicks to win like that, though.

#JimmySays: I wonder if A.J. Feeley is available.

CBS: 3rd

Nick Foles does not give the Eagles much hope of advancing to the Super Bowl. If they had Carson Wentz, they would be the favorite.

#JimmySays: They'd probably be the favorite to win it all.

USA Today: 11th

Offense scored 16 points in regular season's final nine quarters. That projects to TD per game. You've got your playoff marching orders, defense.

#JimmySays: The Chargers' season is over, and they're ranked ahead of the Eagles.

Sporting News: 5th

The Eagles offense is sputtering without Wentz at the helm. Can Foles avoid mistakes and the defense step up?

#JimmySays: The Sporting News really phoned in that blurb.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Power Rankings

Just In

Must Read

Mummers Parade

WATCH: First-ever brigade of special-needs children performs at Mummers Parade
Santino's Dragons

Eagles

Eagles' first playoff opponent narrowed down to three teams
010118MattRyan

Weather

Postponing Mummers Parade wouldn't have mattered anyway, early forecasts show
Early Mummers Parade 2018 shot

Wellness

Is the shame in your life toxic or motivating?
12292017_Mindfulness_SJW

Food & Drink

The first Center City Restaurant Week of 2018 is quickly approaching
Fried Chicken at Bud & Marilyn's

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cowboys game
123117NickFoles

Escapes

Limited - Hawaiian Cruise by Norwegian Cruise Line

Hawaii Cruise $1429 & up. Choose from 5 Free Offers

 *
Limited - Wine and relaxation getaway in Sonoma County

Wine & Relaxation Await in Sonoma Valley: Up to 50% Off
Limited - Bermuda getaway

$118 & up -- Island-Wide Bermuda Hotel Sale, up to 50% Off

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.