Eagles power ranking roundup after Week 17

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click.

Here's where people around the country have the Birds ranked after their meaningless loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the regular season finale.



Having Nick Foles at quarterback instead of the injured Carson Wentz has the Eagles lagging in the rankings, although one insider had them sixth -- ahead of the Panthers, Rams, Falcons and Jaguars. "I think the defense is better than what people give it credit for," this insider said. "I don't feel like they are really explosive on offense. Jay Ajayi is, but I don't see it from the receiving corps. I don't think [Alshon] Jeffery is much of a threat as a playoff receiver." The insiders thought the Eagles could win one playoff game at home, but probably not two. One insider called them the rare top seed that could lose to a 6-seed. "I still think they can get to the NFC Championship Game, but at the end of the day, it is going to come down to Foles," one insider said. "There is going to be a prove-it moment for Foles and I just don't know if he can deliver. That falls into the category again with Jared Goff and Blake Bortles, and the positive is that those teams can all run the ball. It's just hard to bank on Foles when the big moments come."

#JimmySays: I agree that Jeffery is unlikely to be much of a factor, as we pointed out last week.

Eagles fans are not going to enjoy seeing their team plummet further, but even this ranking might be too high. Nick Foles didn't play much Sunday, but when he did, he didn't exactly remind fans of Carson Wentz, or even A.J. Feeley. The good news here is that Philly's front seven is better than that of either the Panthers or Falcons, and that group received much-needed rest. As did Jay Ajayi. Perhaps Philadelphia can ride coordinator Jim Schwartz's defense and the running game in the Divisional Round. Got to make your kicks to win like that, though.

#JimmySays: I wonder if A.J. Feeley is available.

Nick Foles does not give the Eagles much hope of advancing to the Super Bowl. If they had Carson Wentz, they would be the favorite.

#JimmySays: They'd probably be the favorite to win it all.

Offense scored 16 points in regular season's final nine quarters. That projects to TD per game. You've got your playoff marching orders, defense.

#JimmySays: The Chargers' season is over, and they're ranked ahead of the Eagles.

The Eagles offense is sputtering without Wentz at the helm. Can Foles avoid mistakes and the defense step up?

#JimmySays: The Sporting News really phoned in that blurb.

