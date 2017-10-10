Eagles power ranking roundup after Week 5

October 10, 2017
Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.
Here's where people around the country have the Birds ranked:
The Eagles have the best playoff chances in the NFC team by a a nose (one-tenth of a percent). What has the Eagles soaring? Ball control. They've converted a league-best 53 percent of third downs, and they've averaged a league-best 35 minutes, 32 seconds of possession this season.
#JimmySays: Yep, third down conversions and time of possession go hand-in-hand, and the Eagles have been outstanding at controlling the football this season.
Even Eagles fans are a bit skeptical of Philly being this high. At least that's the feedback I received from last week's Power Rankings. After grounding the birds -- the other birds -- Carson Wentz and Co. remain alone atop the NFC East. About the only thing that didn't come to fruition in the Eagles' most impressive win of the season was the huge outing predicted by fantasy types for Corey Clement, who was mostly a non-factor. While Wentz's four touchdown passes led the highlights, the ground game very quietly racked up 122 yards.
#JimmySays: Fantasy football experts should really ask beat writers their opinions of who is going to be heavily featured before they start recommending "huge outings" for guys like Corey Clement.
They've won three straight heading to a big NFC battle with the hot Panthers in Carolina Thursday night. They still need more consistency from Carson Wentz, despite his good start.
#JimmySays: Wentz has 10 TDs and 3 INTs, with no multiple-INT games. For a second-year quarterback, you're not going to find much more in the way of "consistency."
I’m very impressed with this team. The Cardinals might be a shell of what they were a couple seasons ago, but the Eagles demolished them. They’re even getting big contributions from players like Nelson Agholor, who looked like a sure bust before this season. This is the best team in the NFC East.
#JimmySays: The Eagles are fortunate that Agholor's first-round rookie contract made him uncuttable, because he otherwise likely wouldn't be.
Carson Wentz deserves accolades coming his way. But credit offense that holds ball nearly 36 minutes per game, 2 minutes more than any other team.
#JimmySays: The Eagles are actually the fourth-ranked NFC team here, and I don't totally disagree.
The toughest part of the Eagles’ schedule is still to come. That is undeniable, and it begins with Thursday night’s game at Carolina. But win or lose against the Panthers, the Eagles have shown enough to prove they should have staying power. Carson Wentz is legitimate, making the Eagles a factor in the division chase all season.
#JimmySays: The combined record of the Eagles' final 11 opponents is 22-31.
Carson Wentz is fearless, tough, athletic and strong. Those are really not enough adjectives to describe the second-year QB's breakout play. Philadelphia is here also because it's so strong on both fronts, making up for its back-end defensive weaknesses.
#JimmySays: I can't argue with much there.
