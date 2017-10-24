Eagles power ranking roundup after Week 7

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Birds ranked:



Carson Wentz leads the NFL in passing touchdowns (17) and already has surpassed his TD total from last season (16). He also has led the Eagles to their best start since 2004 and has given them the best chance of winning the NFC East.

#JimmySays: ESPN has the Patriots ranked No. 1, if you're too lazy to click.

There's a new No. 1, and it's not a familiar one. When was the last time the Eagles were the best team in pro football? Maybe in the first two months of the 2004 campaign, when Andy Reid's squad started the season 7-0 on the way to the franchise's second-ever Super Bowl berth. The 2017 team could be headed in the direction of Super Sunday, especially if Carson Wentz plays like he did Monday night. The 64-yard bomb to rookie Mack Hollins was a dime. Even more difficult? His throw on the corner route to Zach Ertz to set up a score before half. Impossible would describe Wentz's heave to Corey Clement on a little wheel route in the end zone. On a 1-10 scale, the difficulty on that toss was a thousand. Wentz's mobility is what gets me. MVP?

#JimmySays: Yep, if the league handed out MVP awards after Week 7, it'd be Wentz.

There should be as much excitement as possible about Carson Wentz, but the loss of left tackle Jason Peters is really tough. If his injury is as bad as it looked, he’s going to be very hard to replace. Still, as the lone one-loss team remaining in the NFL, they deserve the top spot.

#JimmySays: They sure do.

Is Carson Wentz ready to follow Ben Roethlisberger, Russell Wilson as second-year starters to lead franchise on Super Bowl magic carpet ride?

#JimmySays: (Insert Jack Nicholson nodding his head gif), I mean, just for all the page views.

QB Carson Wentz was terrific Monday night against the Redskins and is becoming very prominent in the race for the NFL’s MVP award. It wasn’t only his passing, it was his ability to escape the Washington pass rush and make something out of nothing. That could serve him well for the remainder of the season with Monday’s loss of left tackle Jason Peters to an injured right knee, a huge blow that plays a part in the Patriots overtaking the Eagles for the top spot. How to replace Peters will be a major issue going forward. Will Lane Johnson be moved from right to left tackle?

#JimmySays: The Eagles should leave Lane Johnson right where he is at RT, as we noted earlier this morning.

The Eagles have the best NFL’s best record through seven weeks for the first time since 2004.

#JimmySays: Hmmmm... 2004... What happened that year?

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.