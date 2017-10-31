Eagles power ranking roundup after Week 8

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. Also, don't forget to check out our NFC Hierarchy/Obituary from this morning!

And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it. Here's where people around the country have the Birds ranked:

The Eagles own the NFL's best record right now, but will that last once the schedule toughens up? The Eagles have played the third-easiest schedule and have big tests against the Broncos, Cowboys, Seahawks and Rams coming up.

#JimmySays: The Eagles' schedule has indeed been on the easier side so far, however, they lead the NFL in point differential, meaning that they're burying lesser teams.

The Eagles stay perched in the top spot, Eagle-y. Thought at the beginning of the season that Philly had a real chance to be one of the wild-card teams, if not challenge for the NFC East title. Now fans are thinking home-field -- and why shouldn't they? Carson Wentz is a legit MVP candidate. The Eagles are playing solid ball on offense, defense and even made some hay on special teams Sunday. Perhaps most importantly, Philadelphia did what good teams are supposed to do against weak opponents, especially at home: win decisively. How many of the supposed contenders haven't done that this season? The Eagles are a top-flight team ... THE top-flight team.

#JimmySays: The Eagles did indeed decisively take care of business at home against a bad team, even playing perhaps their sloppiest game of the season.

They have a quarterback and pass rushers. That's usually a good combination. They are rolling.

#JimmySays: Yep.

With how well Carson Wentz has played, it’s surprising Alshon Jeffery has been so quiet. His long touchdown catch against the 49ers was just one play, but maybe that’s the spark. If Jeffery plays like the true difference maker he has been in the past, the Eagles get a lot better. And they’re already pretty good.

#JimmySays: Jeffery's last four games have actually been even less productive than his first four.

Lost amid Carson Wentz hoopla is defense coming off its best performance of season and run game that features four players with 130-plus yards.

#JimmySays: Meh. I'd have the RBs pretty far down the list in terms of things lost among the "Wentz hoopla."

Prevailing at home against the winless Niners was not exactly a major accomplishment. But beating the teams you should beat is part of the equation for being good in the NFL. It’s no longer early in the season and it must be acknowledged at this point: The Eagles are the NFC’s Super Bowl front-runner.

#JimmySays: The Patriots are first here. Yeah, I get it. Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, blah blah blah. But you know what? The Pats' defense is dead last in yards allowed per game (417.0) and yards allowed per play (6.6). It's stupid to have them in the top spot.

