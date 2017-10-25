Eagles QB Carson Wentz named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

On Monday Night Football with the football world watching nationally, Carson Wentz put on an MVP-like performance, when he completed 17 of 25 passes for 268 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, and a passer rating of 126.3. He also added 63 rushing yards on eight carries.

As a result, Wentz took home NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Wentz's stats were certainly good, but they don't quite capture the added style points with which he achieved them. For example, there was this TD pass to Corey Clement, which is one of the most impressive throws I've ever seen live:

And then, of course, there was Wentz's Houdini act, where he somehow emerged from a pile of players to pick up a first down on a key 3rd and 8.

Wentz also won the award last year after the Eagles stomped all over the Pittsburgh Steelers to get to 3-0. Apparently, only Cam Newton and Russell Wilson have taken home NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors at least once in their first two seasons in the NFL.

"Awards are great, and really this award shows that the entire team is doing their jobs, but we're focused on winning more than anything," Wentz will say later this afternoon.

