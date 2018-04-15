Eagles release CB Daryl Worley

The Philadelphia Eagles have released cornerback Daryl Worley, who lasted just 37 days with the team. Early Sunday morning, Worley was tasered and arrested when he became "combative with police" after being found asleep in a car that was "blocking a highway."

Part of Worley's reported arrest was that "a gun was recovered at the scene." In 2016, the Eagles quickly released Josh Huff after he was arrested on charges in which he was in his car with a gun near the team's facilities in 2016.

As we noted when the Eagles traded Torrey Smith for Worley a month ago, Worley's well-documented character concerns may have been the reason he was available for a player the Eagles were likely to release anyway.

After Worley's release, the Eagles are still very deep at corner, with Jalen Mills, Ronald Darby, Sidney Jones, and Rasul Douglas. There was speculation that the Eagles could be looking to add draft picks with a trade of Darby, but the chances of that happening will now logically decrease.

The Eagles will incur no cap charge by releasing Worley.

