April 15, 2018

Eagles release CB Daryl Worley

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
041518DarylWorley Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

Daryl Worley, we hardly knew ye.

The Philadelphia Eagles have released cornerback Daryl Worley, who lasted just 37 days with the team. Early Sunday morning, Worley was tasered and arrested when he became "combative with police" after being found asleep in a car that was "blocking a highway."

Part of Worley's reported arrest was that "a gun was recovered at the scene." In 2016, the Eagles quickly released Josh Huff after he was arrested on charges in which he was in his car with a gun near the team's facilities in 2016.

As we noted when the Eagles traded Torrey Smith for Worley a month ago, Worley's well-documented character concerns may have been the reason he was available for a player the Eagles were likely to release anyway.

After Worley's release, the Eagles are still very deep at corner, with Jalen Mills, Ronald Darby, Sidney Jones, and Rasul Douglas. There was speculation that the Eagles could be looking to add draft picks with a trade of Darby, but the chances of that happening will now logically decrease.

The Eagles will incur no cap charge by releasing Worley.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Daryl Worley

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers send warning shot to Eastern Conference in emphatic Game 1 win vs. Miami Heat
041518-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Investigation

Protests over controversial arrests at Center City Starbucks; Police commissioner says officers did nothing wrong
Starbucks 18th Spruce

Television

'SNL' recap: Stiller and De Niro play Cohen and Mueller for 'Meet the Parents' parody
Saturday Night Live

Eagles

Eagles 2018 NFL Draft preview: Interior offensive line
041418BillyPrice

Newsmakers

What happens when a taboo sex act becomes watercooler chat
James Comey

Artists

Ellen Tiberino – an artist in her own right
Ellen Tiberino

Escapes

Limited - Japan and Korea

$2790 -- 11-Night Korea & Japan Trip w/Air
Limited - Europe busabout

$1499 -- Europe: Unlimited Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Pass
Limited - Norwegian Cruise Line

$369 & up -- Free Unlimited Open Bar on Norwegian Sky

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.