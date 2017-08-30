Eagles NFL
The Eagles are likely to go "slot corner by committee" this season.

August 30, 2017

Eagles release Ron Brooks, sign some guys

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Wednesday that they have released Ron Brooks, the Eagles' "starting" slot corner last season. In six games last season, Brooks had 14 tackles, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery.

Brooks ruptured his quadriceps Week 7 last season, and was placed on injured reserve. He took a pay cut this offseason to stay with the club, but was hampered once again with injuries during training camp. This is good news for Patrick Robinson, who was dreadful early in camp, but has played much better of late. It is also potentially good news for Aaron Grymes, a slot corner fighting for a roster spot.

With the roster as currently constructed, the Eagles are likely to go "slot corner by committee," with Malcolm Jenkins matching up with bigger receivers, and Robinson handling the smaller, shifty ones.

The Eagles also signed a pair of linebackers in Carlos Fields and Christian Tago. With Najee Goode and Nate Gerry banged up, the Eagles need bodies to put out there for the final preseason game, as they certainly don't want to have to play anyone of importance to the regular season.

