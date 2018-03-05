March 05, 2018

Eagles reportedly add to their coaching staff

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
030518EdmontonEskimos John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports

Reported new Eagles staffer Carson Walch probably coached whoever this guy is in Edmonton.

According to former NFL player and current Canadian football journalist Davis Sanchez, the Philadelphia Eagles have found an addition to their coaching staff from north of the border. He is Edmonton Eskimos offensive coordinator Carson Walch.

The lone major coaching position left for the Eagles to fill is at wide receiver, though it appears that Walch will be an assistant to whoever the Eagles find at that spot.

Walch's hire makes sense, as he was an Offensive Quality Control/Receivers coach with the Chicago Bears when new Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh was their receivers coach.

On Wednesday at the NFL Combine, Doug Pederson noted what he was looking for in a wide receiver coach.

"We're looking outside the building for that position, maybe who has been part of game planning a little bit would help," Pederson said. "But it's not the ultimate (deciding factor). I want teachers first. I want guys that can teach fundamentals, can teach the little things, and then we'll worry about the game plan stuff."

With his background as an offensive coordinator in Edmonton, Walch will have certainly put together game plans, so he fits that theme. But for now, it appears he'll have a similar role as a quality control guy with the Eagles' wide receivers that he had under Groh when the two were in Chicago.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles coaches

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five potential trade destinations for Nick Foles
030118NickFoles

Relationships

Bad neighbors: The smoking files
02282018_smoking_unsplash

The Arts

What are the origins of the 'LOVE' design?
Stock_Carroll - LOVE Sculpture

Food & Drink

Doughnuts, pizza and wine? Local winery highlighting unexpected pairings
Chaddsford Winery Sugar & Slice event

Environment

Cape Town water crisis reminds how Philly has been able to avoid its own drought disaster
Stock_Carroll - Delaware River

Sixers

Richaun Holmes deserves his chance to stick in the Sixers' rotation
022818-RichaunHolmes-USAToday

Escapes

Limited - Riviera Maya Mexico

$493-$536 -- Riviera Maya: Intimate 5-Star All-Inclusive Stay

 *
Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Limited - Cancun Mexico

$294 -- All Inclusive Beachfront Cancun Resort for 2

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.