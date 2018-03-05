Eagles reportedly add to their coaching staff

According to former NFL player and current Canadian football journalist Davis Sanchez, the Philadelphia Eagles have found an addition to their coaching staff from north of the border. He is Edmonton Eskimos offensive coordinator Carson Walch.

The lone major coaching position left for the Eagles to fill is at wide receiver, though it appears that Walch will be an assistant to whoever the Eagles find at that spot.

Walch's hire makes sense, as he was an Offensive Quality Control/Receivers coach with the Chicago Bears when new Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh was their receivers coach.

On Wednesday at the NFL Combine, Doug Pederson noted what he was looking for in a wide receiver coach.

"We're looking outside the building for that position, maybe who has been part of game planning a little bit would help," Pederson said. "But it's not the ultimate (deciding factor). I want teachers first. I want guys that can teach fundamentals, can teach the little things, and then we'll worry about the game plan stuff."

With his background as an offensive coordinator in Edmonton, Walch will have certainly put together game plans, so he fits that theme. But for now, it appears he'll have a similar role as a quality control guy with the Eagles' wide receivers that he had under Groh when the two were in Chicago.

