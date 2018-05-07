May 07, 2018

Eagles sign a quarterback

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
050718_Callahan_usat Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports, File

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Joe Callahan has signed with the Eagles.

On Monday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles announced they officially signed former Packers backup quarterback and South Jersey native Joe Callahan to a two-year contract.

While on the surface, the move may be somewhat confusing given the Eagles' endorsement of Nate Sudfeld following Carson Wentz's injury, it's actually because of that injury to Wentz that the Birds likely signed the former Division III quarterback from Wesley College in Delaware. 

With Wentz expected to be out until at least the start of the regular season, Doug Pederson will need someone to take those extra practice reps this spring and summer. Enter Joe Callahan.

Here's more from Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation:

Callahan, 24, is likely nothing more than a camp arm for the Eagles. Carson Wentz, Nick Foles, and Nate Sudfeld all rank ahead of him on the depth chart.

So why sign Callahan if he doesn’t have a chance to make the team? It’s all about reps. Wentz isn’t expected to participate in spring practices as he recovers the knee injury he suffered last season. It also sounds like the team won’t risk playing him in the preseason, which, duh. Having Callahan around helps to lighten the load on Foles and Sudfeld this offseason.  [bleedinggreennation.com]

Callahan, who was born in Cape May Courthouse, N.J., and went to Holy Spirit High School in Absecon according to his NFL.com bio, has just five regular season completions in his two-year career, but in eight preseason games, he's thrown for 611 yards on 67-for-109 (65.1 percent) passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions (85.8 passer rating).

During his rather active but short career as a pro, Callahan has been signed five times, twice by the Packers and also very briefly by both the Saints and Browns. 

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Nick Foles Packers Nate Sudfeld Joe Callahan Carson Wentz

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

Mayor Kenney announces details for third Philly Free Streets
Carroll - Philadelphia Free Streets

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Avonte Maddox
050218AvonteMaddox

Art

New exhibit will feature five rooms of Instagrammable art from Philly artists
Carroll - Street Art by Amberella

Sixers

Jayson Tatum's playoff performance bringing stakes of Markelle Fultz trade into focus
050618-JaysonTatum-USAToday

Investigations

Temple student found dead off-campus from gunshot wounds
Stock_Carroll - Temple University Campus Liacouras Walk

Food

This is the 'real' sandwich of Philly, according to top food podcast
05152015_DiNics

Escapes

Limited - Grand Palladium in Montego Bay Jamaica

$306 ($153 pp) -- Montego Bay: All-Inclusive Suite, 45% Off
Limited - Punta Cana

$324 ($162 pp) -- 4.5-Star All-Inclusive Punta Cana Resort w/Golf
Limited - Costa Rica

$374 ($187 pp) -- Costa Rica: Suite at 4-Star All-Inclusive Resort
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.