Eagles sign RB Kenjon Barner

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have signed familiar face Kenjon Barner to play running back on a one-year deal. Barner will replace Darren Sproles, who broke his arm and tore his ACL on the same play last Sunday against the Giants, potentially ending his career.

Barner played in 23 games for the Eagles in 2015 and 2016, carrying the ball 55 times for 253 yards (4.6 YPC) and 2 TDs.

With Sproles on IR and out for the season, the next punt returner in line was Torrey Smith, who before last Sunday had never returned a punt in the NFL, and had only one punt return attempt in college. Barner is likely to contribute in a punt and kick returner role going forward. Last season, Barner returned two punts for 22 yards, and nine kicks for 277 yards (30.8 yards per return).



Barner will join Wendell Smallwood, LeGarrette Blount, and Corey Clement at the running back spot on the Eagles' 53-man roster. Because he returns punts, Barner was a logical choice over signing Byron Marshall to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

It's perhaps also worth noting that Barner was with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Eagles' next opponent, during training camp and the preseason.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.