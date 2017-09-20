Eagles claim a safety

As noted earlier today, the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive secondary is grossly depleted. No. 1 cornerback Ronald Darby is out for another three-to-five weeks, while safety Rodney McLeod, corner/safety Jaylen Watkins, and safety Corey Graham all missed practice Wednesday with hamstring injuries.

When in doubt, just sign a DB who played for Buffalo, like they did with Darby, Graham, Leodis McKelvin, and Ron Brooks.

That's what the Eagles did on Wednesday when they nabbed safety Trae Elston, who the Bills waived this week. The Eagles will be Elston's fifth team after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Prior to his time in Buffalo, Elston also played for the Browns, Buccaneers, and Saints.

Elston went to college at Ole Miss, where he had a good senior season, at least statistically. In 2015, Elston had four interceptions (two pick-sixes), to go along with an impressive 14 pass breakups for the Rebels. Elston ran a 4.50 40 at Ole Miss' pro day.

A highlight reel of Elston in college:



That's 5:10 of highlights with awful rap playing in the background. He can't be that bad. #Analysis.

