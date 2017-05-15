Eagles NFL
May 15, 2017

Eagles single-game tickets will go on sale Tuesday

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Monday that their single-game tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. They will, of course, include the eight regular season games and two preseason game, listed here:

Preseason Week 2, Thursday, 8/17, 7:00, Bills at Eagles

Preseason Week 3, Thursday, 8/24, 7:00, Dolphins at Eagles

Week 3, Sunday, 9/24, 1:00: Giants at Eagles

Week 5, Sunday, 10/8, 1:00: Cardinals at Eagles

Week 7, Monday, 10/23, 8:30: Redskins at Eagles

Week 8, Sunday, 10/29, 1:00: 49ers at Eagles

Week 9, Sunday, 11/5, 1:00: Broncos at Eagles

Week 12, Sunday, 11/26, 1:00: Bears at Eagles

Week 16, Monday, 12/25, 8:30: Raiders at Eagles

Week 17, Sunday, 12/31, 1:00: Cowboys at Eagles

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.PhiladelphiaEagles.com, www.Ticketmaster.com, or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000.

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

