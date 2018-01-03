Eagles Super Bowl odds aren't awful, also aren't great

Hey, did you hear that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz tore his ACL, giving way to backup Nick Foles, who hasn't played well over the last two weeks? If not, I'd like to borrow your cave, as it sounds very peaceful.

Anyway, despite the Eagles having a share of the best record in the NFL in 13-3 and home field advantage wrapped up throughout the playoffs, they are nowhere close to being the favorites to win the Super Bowl, or even participating in it.

The folks over at BetDSI.eu placed updated odds on each playoff participant's chances of winning the Super Bowl, as well as making it there. In the NFC, the Eagles have the fourth-best odds of playing in the Super Bowl, ahead of just the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons:

Team Odds Vikings +150 Rams +350 Saints +400 Eagles +500 Panthers +800 Falcons +1000



In terms of winning it all, the Eagles have the sixth-best odds:

Team Odds Patriots +185 Vikings +350 Steelers +350 Rams +800 Saints +850 Eagles +1150 Chiefs +1500 Jaguars +1800 Panthers +2000 Falcons +2150 Bills +9500 Titans +10500



BetDSI also published Super Bowl LII spreads for each of the Eagles' possible opponents, should they make it that far. They would be favored over the Bills and Titans only.

Eagles vs. Patriots (-7.5)

Eagles vs. Steelers (-4.5)

Eagles vs. Jaguars (-3)

Eagles vs. Chiefs (3.5)

Eagles (-2.5) vs. Titans

Eagles (-3) vs. Bills



The Eagles' first-round opponent was narrowed down to the Saints, Panthers or Falcons last Sunday.

