January 03, 2018

Eagles Super Bowl odds aren't awful, also aren't great

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
010318NickFoles Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

911 indeed.

Hey, did you hear that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz tore his ACL, giving way to backup Nick Foles, who hasn't played well over the last two weeks? If not, I'd like to borrow your cave, as it sounds very peaceful.

Anyway, despite the Eagles having a share of the best record in the NFL in 13-3 and home field advantage wrapped up throughout the playoffs, they are nowhere close to being the favorites to win the Super Bowl, or even participating in it.

The folks over at BetDSI.eu placed updated odds on each playoff participant's chances of winning the Super Bowl, as well as making it there. In the NFC, the Eagles have the fourth-best odds of playing in the Super Bowl, ahead of just the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons:

Team Odds 
 Vikings+150 
 Rams+350 
 Saints+400 
 Eagles+500 
 Panthers+800 
 Falcons+1000 


In terms of winning it all, the Eagles have the sixth-best odds:

 TeamOdds 
 Patriots+185 
 Vikings+350 
 Steelers+350 
 Rams+800 
 Saints+850 
 Eagles+1150 
 Chiefs+1500 
 Jaguars+1800 
 Panthers+2000 
 Falcons+2150 
 Bills+9500 
 Titans+10500 


BetDSI also published Super Bowl LII spreads for each of the Eagles' possible opponents, should they make it that far. They would be favored over the Bills and Titans only.

  1. Eagles vs. Patriots (-7.5)
  2. Eagles vs. Steelers (-4.5)
  3. Eagles vs. Jaguars (-3)
  4. Eagles vs. Chiefs (3.5)
  5. Eagles (-2.5) vs. Titans
  6. Eagles (-3) vs. Bills

The Eagles' first-round opponent was narrowed down to the Saints, Panthers or Falcons last Sunday.

