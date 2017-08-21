Eagles NFL
082117MattTobin Matt Rourke/AP

The Matt Tobin era is Philly is over.

August 21, 2017

Eagles trade offensive lineman Matt Tobin to Seahawks

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Matt Tobin had something of an uphill climb to just to make the roster this season, and somehow the Eagles were able to trade him along with a seventh-round pick in 2018 to Seattle for the Seahawks' fifth-round pick in 2018.

Tobin spent four seasons in Philadelphia, playing in 42 games (and starting 21) at both guard and tackle during his tenure here. This trade is likely in response to the Seahawks losing starting left tackle George Fant for the season with a torn ACL.

The Eagles have now made five trades that affect their draft picks in 2018. Here's an updated look at their 2018 picks:

 RoundHow acquired 
 1Eagles' own pick 
 4Eagles' own pick 
 4(Acquired from Vikings as part of the Sam Bradford trade)
 4(Acquired from Patriots for Eric Rowe)
This pick will become a third-round pick if Rowe plays in at least 50 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps either in 2016 or 2017 
 5Eagles' own pick 
 5(Acquired from Seahawks for Matt Tobin and the Eagles' seventh-round pick in 2018) 
 6Eagles' own pick 


And here's an updated look at the Eagles' offensive line depth chart:

 
 LTJason Peters Dillon GordonVictor Salako (R)   
 LGIsaac Seumalo  Dallas ThomasTyler Orlosky (R)   
 CJason Kelce Stefen Wisniewski Josh Andrews Aaron Neary  
 RGBrandon Brooks Chance Warmack Darrell Greene   
 RTLane Johnson Halapoulivaati Vaitai Taylor Hart Victor Salako (R)  

Jimmy Kempski

