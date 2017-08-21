Eagles trade offensive lineman Matt Tobin to Seahawks

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Matt Tobin had something of an uphill climb to just to make the roster this season, and somehow the Eagles were able to trade him along with a seventh-round pick in 2018 to Seattle for the Seahawks' fifth-round pick in 2018.

Tobin spent four seasons in Philadelphia, playing in 42 games (and starting 21) at both guard and tackle during his tenure here. This trade is likely in response to the Seahawks losing starting left tackle George Fant for the season with a torn ACL.

The Eagles have now made five trades that affect their draft picks in 2018. Here's an updated look at their 2018 picks:

Round How acquired 1 Eagles' own pick 4 Eagles' own pick 4 (Acquired from Vikings as part of the Sam Bradford trade)

4 (Acquired from Patriots for Eric Rowe)

This pick will become a third-round pick if Rowe plays in at least 50 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps either in 2016 or 2017 5 Eagles' own pick 5 (Acquired from Seahawks for Matt Tobin and the Eagles' seventh-round pick in 2018) 6 Eagles' own pick







And here's an updated look at the Eagles' offensive line depth chart:

1 2 3 4 LT Jason Peters Dillon Gordon Victor Salako (R) LG Isaac Seumalo Dallas Thomas Tyler Orlosky (R) C Jason Kelce Stefen Wisniewski Josh Andrews Aaron Neary RG Brandon Brooks Chance Warmack Darrell Greene RT Lane Johnson Halapoulivaati Vaitai Taylor Hart Victor Salako (R)

