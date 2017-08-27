Eagles NFL
August 27, 2017

Eagles trade S Terrence Brooks to Jets for CB Dexter McDougle

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

In back-of-the-roster news, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that they traded safety Terrence Brooks to the New York Jets for cornerback Dexter McDougle.

A little more than three weeks ago, the Eagles signed safety Corey Graham off the street, and he has shown to be a versatile third safety likely to have a significant role in Philadelphia's defense this year. That made safeties like Brooks and Jaylen Watkins expendable.

Brooks had a solid start to camp, but has trailed off in recent weeks, and was not a lock to make the 53-man roster, as PhillyVoice pointed out in our latest roster projection. Brooks is a physical safety, but lacking in ideal coverage skills. This move is good news for Watkins, whose chances of making the team as a fourth safety will rise considerably.

McDougle, who is listed at 5'10, 195, was a former third-round draft pick of the Jets out of Maryland in 2014, but has not been able to get on the field much. During his rookie season, McDougle tore his ACL, costing him the entirety of the 2014 season. In 2015, McDougle played in 14 games, mostly on special teams, registering six tackles. In 2016, he pulled a hamstring in camp, got released at 53-man cutdowns, and was later added back to the team during the season, appearing in six games.

McDougle is likely not a lock to make the 53-man roster, like Brooks wasn't. The Eagles will get a quick look at him over the next few days in practice, and he should be ready to play against his former team in the Jets this Thursday night.

