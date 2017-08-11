Eagles trade WR Jordan Matthews and 2018 third-round pick to Bills for CB Ronald Darby

August 11, 2017
The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Friday that they traded wide receiver Jordan Matthews and a third-round pick in 2018 to the Buffalo Bills for cornerback Ronald Darby.
Way back in March, we suggested that trading Matthews made sense.
In Matthews' first three seasons playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, he has racked up 225 catches for 2673 yards and 19 touchdowns. Here's where he ranks in NFL history in those three categories for players in their first three seasons in the NFL:
|225 catches
|2673 yards
|19 touchdowns
|11th in NFL history
|59th in NFL history
|T-76th in NFL history
Here's where those numbers rank in Eagles history for players in their first three seasons in the NFL:
|225 catches
|2673 yards
|19 touchdowns
|1st in Eagles history
|3rd in Eagles history
|T-3rd in Eagles history
During those three seasons, Matthews has more than double the number of catches, yards and touchdowns of any receiver who has played for the Eagles during that span.
In return, the Eagles received Bills cornerback Ronald Darby. As you might expect for a legitimate starting cornerback, the price wasn't cheap, as the Eagles had to send a third round pick along with Matthews. In reality, Matthews was probably more of the "throw in" than the third round pick.
Darby is entering his third year in the NFL, meaning that the Eagles will control his rights through 2018. He was formerly a second round pick of the Bills in 2015, playing in 29 games (all starts), and is still only 23 years old.
In two seasons, Darby has 121 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 33 pass breakups.
