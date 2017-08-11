Eagles trade WR Jordan Matthews and 2018 third-round pick to Bills for CB Ronald Darby

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Friday that they traded wide receiver Jordan Matthews and a third-round pick in 2018 to the Buffalo Bills for cornerback Ronald Darby.

Way back in March, we suggested that trading Matthews made sense.

In Matthews' first three seasons playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, he has racked up 225 catches for 2673 yards and 19 touchdowns. Here's where he ranks in NFL history in those three categories for players in their first three seasons in the NFL:

225 catches 2673 yards 19 touchdowns 11th in NFL history 59th in NFL history T-76th in NFL history





Here's where those numbers rank in Eagles history for players in their first three seasons in the NFL:

225 catches 2673 yards 19 touchdowns 1st in Eagles history 3rd in Eagles history T-3rd in Eagles history





During those three seasons, Matthews has more than double the number of catches, yards and touchdowns of any receiver who has played for the Eagles during that span.

However, while productive on paper, there were a number of factors working against Matthews' long-term viability with the team, listed here: