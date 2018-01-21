Eagles-Vikings inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles have announced their inactives for their divisional-round playoff matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Here they are, with analysis:

• LB Dannell Ellerbe: Ellerbe is the team's starting middle linebacker. He was listed as questionable on the injury report last week as well, but played. Against a Vikings offense that loves to pound the run, Ellerbe's absence is more harmful than usual.



• CB Sidney Jones: Jones suffered a hamstring injury during the Eagles' Week 17 loss to Dallas. He was not on the injury report this week, but is still down.



• DE Steven Means: Means is the victim of a numbers crunch once again at DE. He's a good player, but there isn't enough room for him on the final 46.

• RB Wendell Smallwood: Smallwood has been inactive for most of the end of the season. He is the fifth running back in the pecking order.

• OT Will Beatty: The Eagles are one injury away from Isaac Seumalo playing tackle.



• WR Marcus Johnson: Johnson is inactive once again like he's consistently been the last part of the season.

• DT Elijah Qualls: Qualls is the fifth DT.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• QB Carson Wentz: The MVP award was going to be given to either Tom Brady or Carson Wentz, so obviously, the loss of Wentz cannot be overstated. Filling in for Wentz, of course, has been Nick Foles.

• LT Jason Peters: Peters tore his ACL and MCL against the Redskins. Halapoulivaati Vaitai has filled in and has struggled at times.

• LB Jordan Hicks: Hicks wasn't off to his best season this year when he went down with a ruptured Achilles. Still, it's a big loss for the Eagles' defense, though the Eagles have adapted.

• RB Darren Sproles: Sproles was lost for the season with a torn ACL. On the field, Sproles was the Eagles' most well-rounded running back, as he can run inside, run outside, be a weapon in the passing game, and he was easily the team's best back in pass protection. Obviously, because of his small size, however, Sproles has been never been used as a 'workhorse' type of back, but he was typically on the field in the Eagles' most crucial situations. He was also the team's primary punt returner.

• K Caleb Sturgis: Sturgis was placed on IR with a quad injury suffered Week 1 against the Redskins. He was replaced by Jake Elliott.

QB Teddy Bridgewater

QB Kyle Sloter

RB Mack Brown

G Danny Isadora

C Cornelius Edison

DE Tashawn Bower

DT Shamar Stephen



Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• RB Dalvin Cook: Cook was off to a great start in his rookie season, as he had 74 carries for 354 yards (4.8 YPC) and 2 TDs in his first four games before being lost for the season with a torn ACL. Cook also chipped in 11 receptions for 90 yards (8.2 YPC).

A highlight reel:



That guy would've looked good in Eagle green in the second round, huh? Cook's replacements have been Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon, which has not stopped the Vikings from pounding the run, as we noted in our matchups to watch.

• LG Nick Easton: Easton broke his ankle and is done for the season. In his absence, the Vikings have re-shuffled their OL, moving RT Mike Remmers to LG, with second year pro Rashod Hill filling in at RT.



