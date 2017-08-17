Eagles vs. Bills: Week 2 preseason open thread

Eagles football comes back to Philadelphia tonight, as the Birds will host the Buffalo Bills in their preseason home opener. It is expected that Carson Wentz will only play a series or two, and Nick Foles will not play at all, so just like in the first preseason game against the Packers, there will be a lot of Matt McGloin.



Still, there are things to look for.

How will Ronald Darby look in his first action with the team? How much will Alshon Jeffery play, and will he and Carson Wentz hook up for any completions? Can Wentz and the rest of the roster put the trade of the popular Jordan Matthews in the rear view mirror? Can Nelson Agholor make the plays he's supposed to make? And which roster bubble wide receivers can separate themselves from the pack?

We addressed all of the above in our five things to watch earlier today, and we also gave over-unders for the game as well.

