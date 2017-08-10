Food & Drink Beers
Sour Grapefruit Craft Beer bhofack2/iStock

Sour grapefruit craft beer.

August 10, 2017

You're not alone if you love those funky, sour, tart beers

Say 'hello' to Sour Fest

Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Funky-tasting beer isn't a fad. Just look to Devil's Den's annual Sour Fest for proof. The nine-day event is now in its eighth year – and bigger than ever before.

If you haven't jumped aboard the sour beer train yet, this event will be your one-way ticket.

From Saturday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 20, Devil's Den will celebrate the popular style of beer by offering the largest selection of sour and tart brews in Philly.

To launch the week, the entire draft tower at the bar (that's 17 drafts) will be filled with sour beers on Aug. 12-13. Then, for the remainder of Sour Fest, eight lines will pour sour drafts exclusively, changing as frequently as they get tapped. 

The lineup will include over 50 new, award-winning or rare finds, including 21st Amendment Watermelon Funk, Free Will Impromptu Dance Party Vol. 1, Levante Blueberry Brett Saison, Terrapin Watermelon Gose, Half Acre Switchblade Bikini and Jolly Pumpkin Bamarillo.

Executive chef Paul Trowbridge will create food specials to pair with the sour brews on draft.

Eighth Annual Sour Fest

Saturday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 20
Pay-as-you-go
Devil's Den
1148 S. 11th St.
(215) 339-0855

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

