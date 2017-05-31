Animals Zoos
Elmwood Park Zoo gray wolf dies Elmwood Park Zoo/for PhillyVoice

Elmwood Park Zoo announced Wednesday that Uma, a grey wolf, has died at 16.

May 31, 2017

Elmwood Park Zoo's gray wolf dies at 16

Animals Zoos Norristown Montgomery County Grey Wolf Zoo Animals Uma
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Contributor

The Elmwood Park Zoo announced on its Facebook page Wednesday morning that its gray wolf, Uma, has died.

The 16-year-old Uma suffered from worsening mobility issues from a degenerative spinal disease common in aging dogs or wolves. 

Her health was closely monitored, but the zoo decided to euthanize the wolf after her conditioned worsened, the zoo stated.

Uma arrived from Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo in 2004, and lived in Elmwood Park for more than a decade with her sister, Nox, who was euthanized in July 2016.

A number of Facebook users expressed their condolences on the zoo's post.

