Enjoy a three-hour boozy brunch while cruising the Delaware River

Drink Philly is teaming up with the Spirit of Philadelphia to offer a three-hour boozy brunch cruise on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Tickets are $55 per person and include an open bar, buffet, DJ entertainment and stunning views from the Delaware River.



The open bar will include Yards Pale Ale, Yards Brawler, Sam Adams Seasonal, Yuengling Lager, Angry Orchard Cider, Corona, Heineken, Buckler NA, wine and a signature cocktail by Wild Turkey American Honey. All other spirits and cocktails will be cash only.



To eat, there will be eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, pastries, fruit, salad, pasta, chicken and desserts.

The event begins at 12:30 p.m., with the boat departing at 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. | $55 per person

Spirit of Philadelphia

401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

