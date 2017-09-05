Food Pesticides
Europe Food Safety Eggs Vadim Ghirda/AP

FILE- In this Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 file photo, a man transports eggs at a processing plant in Gaesti, southern Romania. A European Union official said Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, 40 countries now have been affected by a Europe-wide contaminated egg scandal, including 24 EU members and 16 non-members. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)

September 05, 2017

EU says 40 countries now affected in tainted egg scandal

Food Pesticides United States Associated Press
By Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A European Union official says 40 countries now have been affected by a Europe-wide contaminated egg scandal, including 24 EU members and 16 non-members.

Vytenis Andriukaitis, the official in charge of health and food safety for the European Commission, said Tuesday in Estonia that only four countries in the 28-nation EU haven't had eggs tainted by the pesticide Fipronil, considered a health hazard if consumed in large quantities. The unaffected EU nations are Lithuania, Portugal, Cyprus and Croatia.

Millions of eggs across Europe have been destroyed after they were found to contain traces of Fipronil.

No one has fallen ill in the scandal in which Fipronil was found to have been illegally mixed in an insect spray for chickens. At least two people in the Netherlands have been detained.

Just In

Must Read

Videos

Nydia Han Facebook video

6ABC reporter responds to driver who allegedly yelled at her, 'This is America'

Eagles

090517MalcolmJenkins

Maybe the Eagles' secondary won't completely suck this season

Nursing Homes

09052017_DresherHill_mousetrap

Veteran's family: Suburban nursing home has 'gross' mice problem

Investigation

090517_Woundedogs

Reward offered after dogs left scarred, emaciated at Upper Darby park

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.