Ex-Fox News star Bill O'Reilly launches daily online show

NEW YORK — Ousted Fox News Channel star Bill O'Reilly has launched an experimental video comeback with a daily online show.

The initial half-hour was posted on his website Wednesday for premium subscribers, originating from what he called a "new prototype studio." He requested input from viewers for what he characterized as a "sneak preview."

He said it would be made available to a non-paying audience on Thursday.

Among other topics, O'Reilly discussed President Trump's "fire and fury" comments about North Korea and a movement that calls for California to secede from the union. He spoke by Skype with political commentator Michael Smerconish.

O'Reilly has produced a daily podcast, which this video startup apparently builds upon, since he was fired from Fox News in April in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment.