Odd News Crime
06202017_casket_iStock. kzenon/iStock.com

.

September 01, 2017

Ex-New Jersey funeral worker charged in sidewalk casket case

Odd News Crime Philadelphia New Jersey Funeral Home Associated Press
By Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — A former New Jersey funeral home worker has been charged with abuse of a corpse for allegedly leaving a casket on a Philadelphia sidewalk that contained the embalmed organs of an infant.

Philly.com reports 24-year-old Jeremy Brooks and his attorney haven't commented on the charge. He has a Sept. 21 hearing date.

Brooks worked for Stanley's Memorial Chapel in Camden. The casket became damaged during a June 29 funeral in Philadelphia. 

The baby's body was transferred to a new casket, but the bagged organs were mistakenly left in the old one.

When Brooks realized the damaged casket in his work vehicle still contained the organs days later, he tried to store them at his Philadelphia home, but his sister objected. 

Brooks acknowledged dumping the casket on a secluded street.

Just In

Must Read

Parks

083017_Boxerstrail

Philly becomes first U.S. city to map urban trails on Google Street View

Eagles

012317_Roseman-Pederson_AP

Expect Eagles to 'be active' on waiver wire following upcoming roster cuts

Holidays

Umbrella

10 things to do if it rains Labor Day weekend in Philly

Eagles

082917EaglesFan

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.