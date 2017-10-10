Courts Penn State
Penn State Abuse Dan Gleiter/PennLive.com via AP, File

In this March 13, 2017, file photo, former Penn State Athletic Director Tim Curley leaves the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pa. after pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of a child in the in the Jerry Sandusky child molestation case. Curley has been released from jail after 2 months and is now serving the house-arrest portion of his sentence in the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal. Pennlive.com reports the 63-year-old defendant was released from the Centre County jail on Oct. 3.

October 10, 2017

Ex-Penn State AD Curley out of prison, serves 2 1/2 months

Courts Penn State Pennsylvania Associated Press
By Associated Press

BELLEFONTE, Pa. — Former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley has been released from jail after 2½ months and is now serving the house-arrest portion of his sentence in the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal.

Pennlive.com reports the 63-year-old defendant was released from the Centre County jail on Oct. 3.

He had been sentenced to seven to 23 months in jail after pleading guilty in March to child endangerment for not properly investigating a complaint by a Penn State assistant coach that Sandusky abused a boy in a locker room shower.

Curley must now serve four months on house arrest followed by two years on probation.

Curley was released less than a month after former university vice president Gary Schultz finished his six- to-23 month jail term for the same crime. Schultz is also serving house arrest and probation.

Just In

Must Read

Investigation

100917_HithonCariann

Temple University student fatally shot by police in Miami traffic incident

The Doctor Is Out

02_100517_TDIOClaireAlminde_Carroll.jpg

St. Christopher's nurse and her family make a splash for special needs children

Eagles

100917CarsonWentz

Carson Wentz was outstanding on third down, with gifs and stuff

Universities

University of Pennsylvania campus

Report: Penn student dies at off-campus residence, third this semester

Escapes

Limited - Fall in Paris travel deals

$995 & up -- Paris 3-Night Christmas Season Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Havana ooh na na Half of my heart is in Havana ooh-na-na

$299 & up -- 4-Day Roundtrip Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.