Obama Jury Duty Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

In this Oct. 31, 2017 file photo, former President Barack Obama addresses a crowd during the first session of the Obama Foundation Summit, in Chicago. The former President is expected to appear for jury duty Wednesday Nov. 8, 2017. A senior law enforcement official who has been briefed says Obama is scheduled to show up for jury duty this morning at the Richard J. Daley Center in downtown Chicago.

November 08, 2017

Ex-President Barack Obama expected in Chicago for jury duty

By Don Babwin
Associated Press

CHICAGO — Former President Barack Obama is expected to appear for jury duty in downtown Chicago.

A senior law enforcement official who has been briefed says Obama is scheduled to show up for jury duty on Wednesday morning at the Richard J. Daley Center. The official, who is not authorized to speak about the former president's jury duty, spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Daley Center houses various county agencies and several courtrooms where civil cases are heard.

Obama owns a home in the Kenwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Like others, Obama is in line to be paid $17.20 a day for jury duty.

Obama isn't the first high-profile person to appear for jury duty in Chicago. In 2004, Oprah Winfrey was on a jury that convicted a man of murder.

