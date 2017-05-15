Ex-'RHONJ' star, boyfriend attacked and robbed in home invasion

May 15, 2017
Holmdel authorities are searching for a pair of suspects who brutally attacked and robbed former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Dina Manzo and her boyfriend on Saturday night.
Manzo, 45, had attended her goddaughter Audriana Giudice's communion celebration on Saturday night with entrepreneur boyfriend Dave Cantin, 37, prior to the incident at their townhome on Banyan Boulevard.
Police described the incident in a Facebook post and a lawyer for the couple later confirmed to PEOPLE that they were the victims in the crime.
When Manzo and Cantin arrived home just before 11 p.m., two individuals already inside the property rushed towards them. One of the intruders struck Cantin several times with a baseball bat, while the second assailant punched Manzo multiple times. The couple were then bound together in the home.
Authorities said both of the suspects, who had their faces covered, proceeded to steal personal property from the victims, including cash and jewelry, before fleeing the scene. Manzo and Cantin managed to free themselves and call police for help.
Cantin was hospitalized with significant facial injuries including a broken nose. Manzo was also treated for undisclosed injuries.
Manzo was one of the original stars of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" when it debuted on Bravo in 2009. She left the series during the second season and later returned during the sixth season while Teresa Giudice was awaiting her sentence for a federal fraud conviction.
Anyone with information regarding Saturday's incident is asked to contact Detective Eric Hernando of the Holmdel Township Police Department at (732) 946-4400 x 1744. or Detective Wayne Raynor of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at (800) 533-7443.