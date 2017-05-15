Ex-'RHONJ' star, boyfriend attacked and robbed in home invasion

Holmdel authorities are searching for a pair of suspects who brutally attacked and robbed former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Dina Manzo and her boyfriend on Saturday night.

Manzo, 45, had attended her goddaughter Audriana Giudice's communion celebration on Saturday night with entrepreneur boyfriend Dave Cantin, 37, prior to the incident at their townhome on Banyan Boulevard.

Police described the incident in a Facebook post and a lawyer for the couple later confirmed to PEOPLE that they were the victims in the crime.