Fans get one last chance to see 'Greatest Show on Earth'

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Lions, tigers and clowns, no more. Oh my.

This weekend is the final chance for fans to see the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Ringling's parent company, Feld Entertainment, announced in January that it would take its final bow this year.

Feld executives say declining attendance combined with high operating costs are among the reasons for closing.

Ringling had two touring circuses this season, one of which ended its run earlier this month in Providence, Rhode Island.

The final shows of what was billed as "The Greatest Show on Earth" are being held at the Nassau Coliseum in suburban New York.

For those who can't make it, the final circus show on Sunday night will be streamed live on Facebook Live and on the circus' website.