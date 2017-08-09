Fans, players at Little League World Series to get special solar eclipse eyewear

Although Pennsylvania won't be in line for a total solar eclipse on Monday, parents and fans who turn out for the Little League World Series in Williamsport could still see the moon partially cover the sun.



Gazing at even part of the sun isn't so good for the eyes, of course, but series officials already have that covered.

Visionworks designed some 30,000 AAO-certified solar eclipse "safe-viewing" glasses exclusively for the ongoing Little League festivities during the event, Penn Live reported. This means fans can still take in some partial solar eclipse action without potentially damaging or even blinding their vision.

Fans, players, managers and umpires alike will all get them, but the glasses reportedly won't be worn on the field.

To let play continue as the sky darkens Monday afternoon, officials will turn on lights at both fields used in the series, according to Penn Live.

In Philly, the solar eclipse kicks off around 1:20 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. At the peak here around 2:44 p.m., we'll see the moon cover about 80 percent of the sun.

A certain line of areas stretching across the country from Oregon to South Carolina are set for a total solar eclipse.

The chief astronomer at The Franklin Institute, Derrick Pitts, told PhillyVoice this week that folks hoping to view the eclipse at all need to wear solar glasses, which are said to be about a thousand times darker than normal sunglasses.

For those not privy to receiving special "safe-vision" glasses in Williamsport, you can browse through a list of legitimate sellers of solar glasses here.