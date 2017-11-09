Restaurants Hoagies
110917_JerseyMikes Michael Rivera/Creative Commons

Jersey Mike's location in Valdosta, Georgia.

November 09, 2017

Fast-growing Jersey Mike's to debut gluten-free hoagie roll

Restaurants Hoagies United States Business New Jersey
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

National hoagie chain Jersey Mike's will introduce a gluten-free roll next month as the expanding franchise seeks to provide safe options for customers with gluten intolerance.

The Manasquan-based restaurant, named the second fastest-growing restaurant chain in 2016, now has more than 1,300 locations across the country. Known for baking its bread in-house, Jersey Mike's has partnered with Colorado-based Udi's, a gluten-free specialist, to offer pre-manufactured rolls at locations nationwide, according to Restaurant News.

The company has reportedly been testing the bread at about 200 locations over the past two years and will move forward with a full rollout of the offering on Dec. 4.

Jersey Mike's previously attempted to bake its own gluten-free rolls with dough from a wholesaler but found that consistency was too difficult to achieve while meeting standards to avoid cross-contamination.

This time around, the company worked with the Gluten Intolerance Group to develop employee training and other procudures for the new rolls.

The regular gluten-free rolls may cost an extra $1.50 and "giant" gluten-free rolls another $3.

Jersey Mike's CEO Mike Manzo said he'd like to see the new rolls account for about 5 percent of sales going forward.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

AP_17260696118429.jpg

Eagles DT Tim Jernigan signs contract extension

Religion

11082017_Trinity_Parish_House

Neighbors fight Northeast Philly church's fiscal stability plan – a lease agreement with Royal Farms

Bad For You

Rap Snacks

Bad For You - Rap Snacks

Mental Health

Philadelphia City Hall christmas tree

Crazy-early Christmas music can be mentally damaging, psychologist says

Escapes

Limited - Tuscany and Milan Italy

$649 -- Tuscany & Milan Vacation incl. Flights & Car Rental
Limited - Carnival Caribbean Cruise

$489 -- Weeklong Caribbean Cruise on Carnival

 *
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1128 & up -- Iceland: 3-Night Getaway in Spring w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.