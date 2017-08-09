Politics Investigations
Trump Russia Probe Carolyn Kaster/AP

In this July 18, 2016 file photo, then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort walks around the convention floor before the opening session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. A spokesman for President Donald Trumps former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, says that FBI agents served a search warrant at one of his homes.

August 09, 2017

FBI agents searched former Trump campaign chair Manafort's home

Politics Investigations United States Donald Trump Russia FBI Associated Press
By Chad Day
Associated Press

WASHINGTON — FBI agents served a search warrant at the home of Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Manafort's spokesman said Wednesday.

Spokesman Jason Maloni says that Manafort cooperated with the agents as he has "consistently" done.

Manafort has been a subject of a longstanding FBI investigation into his dealings in Ukraine and work for that country's former president, Viktor Yanukovych. Special Counsel Robert Mueller is also investigating Manafort as part of his probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and any possible collusion with Trump associates.

Manafort has denied any wrongdoing. He has also cooperated with congressional committees investigating the election interference. Manafort has turned over documents to the intelligence and judiciary committees in the Senate. Manafort led the Trump campaign for several months.

The FBI search was first reported Wednesday by The Washington Post, which said it occurred July 26.

Chad Day

Just In

Must Read

Food & Drink

Cocktails

15-plus of Philly's best bartenders will create drinks at Summer Cocktail Social

Summer

chloe grigri wine

15 of the very best summer wines for any occasion, according to Philly drink experts

Food & Drink

moscow mule

The ultimate summertime drink, the Moscow Mule, could poison you

MLB

Nationals Cubs Baseball

Cubs manager Joe Maddon won't apologize to Pennsylvania hometown

Escapes

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.